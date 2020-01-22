Pinatubo receives high rating in rankings | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8548acd5c10c8c786b4073fbd7be3bb911% %MINIFYHTML8548acd5c10c8c786b4073fbd7be3bb912%





Pinatubo, ridden by James Doyle, wins the Vintage Stakes

%MINIFYHTML8548acd5c10c8c786b4073fbd7be3bb913% %MINIFYHTML8548acd5c10c8c786b4073fbd7be3bb914%

Pinatubo will be heading to its Classic season officially 10 pounds away from its closest rival after the two-year European Rankings were published on Wednesday.

Charlie Appleby's accusation ended 2019 undefeated in six starts, including a nine-length demolition at the National Stakes in Curragh and a two-length verdict at the Dewhurst in Newmarket in his last two outings.

He received a mark of 128 after his victory in Curragh and the colt Godolphin remains in that classification, which makes him the best youth since Celtic Swing reached a figure of 130 in 1994, an achievement matched only by Arazi in 1991. Frankel He was rated 126 at the end of his two-year season.

Appleby told the PA news agency: "Obviously we are delighted that Pinatubo has been crowned two-year European champion. He is spending winter here in the United Kingdom and we are very happy with him."

"Obviously we have had a fairly mild winter so far and your coat looks good."

"He is only going through motions at this stage. No serious questions have been asked yet, but his behavior has not changed, he is still very relaxed and is dedicated to his affairs."

Pinatubo is a 5-4 favorite at the best price for the 2000 Guineas in Newmarket, and Appleby confirmed that his position will not run again until the first Classic of the season on May 2.

"We are working from the Guineas and the plan is to go directly there. It will not be presented in a test," said the Newmarket manager.

"We will keep it going until mid-March and then we will take a step forward."

"As with any horse that goes from two to three, just expect them to improve and continue on the right path."

Godolphin is also responsible for the next best two-year-old boy of 2019 in the unbeaten winner of Andre Fabre's Prix Morny and Middle Park, Earthlight (118).

The main two-year handicap of the British Horse Race Authority, Graeme Smith, said: "Pinatubo looked like a potentially outstanding two-year-old boy when he beat a competitive field at the Vintage Stakes and his next performance at the National Stakes was impressive , of the type that rarely see in the best company, since it advanced nine sections far from Armory and Arizona in a time of first class.

"This was one of the great performances of two years, and the best of any two-year-old child in the last 25 years."

Andrew Balding's Kameko, who has the distinction of winning the first British group to be held in all weather after taking the reprogrammed Vertem Futurity Trophy in Newcastle, is also at 118 to complete the first three young foals.

The filly champion was Millisle, trained by Jessica Harrington, who scored 115 for her surprise success of 16-1 at Cheveley Park Stakes.

The winner of the Marcel Boussac Award from Harrington Albigna, the second prize of the Mark Johnston Cheveley Park raffle and the quadrilateral winner of the Fillies Mile, from Roger Charlton's courtyard, are only 1 pound away at 114.

Mark Bird, handicap of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, said: "Millisle's position at the top of the two-year-old filly rankings is an appropriate end to a youth season that can only be described as sensational for the driver Jessica Harrington, who trained an incredible 21 two-year-old individual colts for success in 2019.

"Millisle's victory at Newmarket, when he defeated three winners from Group Two and two from Group Three, was the most substantive form produced by any two-year-old filly in Europe in 2019.

"She deservedly emerges as a champion in the division following in the footsteps of a long list of colts, including Marling, Queen & # 39; s Logic, Tiggy Wiggy and Clemmie, who were all champions crowned with two years after winning this race."

Overall, the number of horses rated at 110 or more fell to the lowest total in recent times, with 40 horses reaching that mark compared to an average of 50 this century.

Five horses from France appeared in the ranking, which was an improvement in 2018, but is still below average since 2000, while Germany had three representatives, which is the first time in a decade that more than one German horse qualifies.