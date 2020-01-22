Pictures of Taapsee Pannu from the sets of his next movie Haseen Dillruba



Taapsee Pannu, who recently began filming for his next murder mystery, Haseen Dillruba, turned to social media to share a few moments of his first day on set. The actress shared some stories about her handle, giving her fans glimpses of the movie set.

Not only that, recently, Taapsee had also shared some photos of the sets. In one of the images, Tapsee can be seen preparing for the shot in his green room. She captioned the image by writing: "That moment I always wonder …" are you ready? "#AMomento #AllSet,quot;





She shared one more photo giving us a glimpse of her uprising and wrote: "Fire and ice … but is everything alright? Meet 'Rani Kashyap' in her world #HaseenDilruba"





Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey as the male protagonist. Its release is scheduled for September 18, 2020. In addition to filming for Haseen Dillruba, Tapsee is also preparing for his upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket.



