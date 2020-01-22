Photos: The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebrates the success of his advance



The advance of the highly anticipated Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan of Ayushmann Khurrana was published online Monday. A few hours after the launch of the advance. It began to be a trend in social networks. The film deals with a sensitive issue such as homosexuality. Ayushmann, known for breaking stereotypes, aims to normalize same-sex relationships in society with him. The trailer received many positive compliments from the audience, critics and people in the industry. Not only that, even with the LGBT community he showed his support for the film's progress.

Last night our photographers saw the entire cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan celebrating the success of the trailer. Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap, Neena Gupta, Gajraj rao, Maanvi Gargoo, Jitendra Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar with her husband Bhushan Kumar joined to celebrate the success of the movie trailer's release.

