Photos: Karan Johar is busy looking for places for Takht in Seville

A few days ago we had told you that Karan Johar, who is preparing for his next director, Takht, has been busy looking for places for his masterpiece. While you have finished exploring places in India, you will soon be heading to Europe to receive more places there. Karan is currently in Seville, in Spain, looking for more places for his film. Takht will have a cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

While in Seville, KJo turned to social networks to share some photos of his departure with his fans. Check the photos here:

%MINIFYHTMLbb9bba017da50ffde979a196432a364413% %MINIFYHTMLbb9bba017da50ffde979a196432a364414%

While Karan is busy searching for locations, his cast is busy preparing for their roles. On the one hand, Vicky Kaushal has begun taking riding lessons in Mumbai. On the other hand, Janhvi began training in Kathak and learning Urdu for his character in Takht.

According to reports, Karan Johar's historical drama will show Ranveer Singh as Shah Jahan's eldest son, Dara Shikoh and Vicky as Aurangzeb. They will fight for the Mughal throne.