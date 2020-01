%MINIFYHTML78e0d1b6f32e71e248e7fa380a46765411% %MINIFYHTML78e0d1b6f32e71e248e7fa380a46765412%

Despite repeated warnings that the Taal volcano in the Philippines could erupt at any time, some people still refuse to leave the danger zones.

In the province of Batangas, Jamela Alindogan of Al Jazeera met with residents who risk their lives to stay close to home.