Philadelphia police investigate Flyers mascot Gritty for allegedly beating a 13-year-old boy

A Philadelphia Flyers fan has accused the team's well-known mascot, Gritty, or at least the person inside Gritty's suit, of beating his 13-year-old son at an event for season ticket holders in November.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday that police and detectives are now investigating the incident, in which Flyers fan Chris Greenwell said the person in Gritty's suit "started running,quot; and "hit my son. as much as he could "after his son, Brandon patted Gritty on the head during the opportunity to take a picture with the pet.

According to Greenwell, a chiropractor noted a week after the incident that Brandon suffered mild pain and diagnosed a bruise on his back, or "a bruise to lower the thoracic spine with subluxation," according to documents the researcher obtained from Greenwell.

Greenwell reported the incident to the police after about a month of round-trip messages with Comcast Spectator (the company that owns the Flyers). According to reports, company officials told Greenwell that there are no video images of the incident because the cameras in that area of ​​the WellsFargo Center point in other directions, and that both "Gritty,quot; and "Gritty & # 39; s handler,quot; They failed to confirm their account of the alleged coup.

The frills said in a statement on Wednesday that a thorough investigation of Greenwell's accusations found nothing to support his claim.

"I know it was not right for my son to hit him harmlessly in the head, but for a Flyers employee to punch someone with his back turned and hurt a 13-year-old boy is an assault, not professional and unacceptable to his organization, "Greenwell wrote to Comcast Spectator through the Inquirer.

Comcast Spectator officials reportedly offered the Greenwells an opportunity to sit on the players' bench during warm-ups in a game to make up for their "bad experience," but their communication turned negative when Greenwell claimed Laurie Kleinman, Vice President of Risk Management of the company. He told him that the pet had admitted that he hit his son during a phone call in December. Kleinman then denied that conversation.

"At no time did I say that one of my colleagues beat his son," Kleinman told Greenwell on December 23 through the Inquirer. "However, Gritty remembers being repeatedly hit in the head by someone during one of the previous photo shoots."

Greenwall, who said he has not hired a lawyer and simply wants an apology and something for his son, filed the complaint on December 21. Philadelphia police told the Inquirer that there are no other investigations, open or closed, about alleged attacks involving Gritty, who was introduced as the Flyers mascot in September 2018.