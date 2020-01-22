Phaedra Parks celebrates the birthday of Mayor Keisha Bottoms

Phaedra Parks celebrated the 50th birthday of Mayor Keisha Bottom, and shared a lot of beautiful photos of the important event just to mark it on her social media account.

‘# Celebrating Mayor @keishabottoms #golden age #happybirthday # K50 📸: @bosalanova’ Phaedra captioned her post that includes more photos.

Fans praise Phaedra's beauty in the comments.

For example, someone said: & # 39; My God, I love your boots and that outfit :))) You are the truth Q, so what kind of boots are these? Dang, I like them. I've been here for 9 years and I've never seen them. A woman who doesn't rock anyone like that, you go baby. my thick chocolate belle southern "I love you,quot;

A follower posted: ‘I love seeing you so happy Phaedra! You were my favorite, "and another fan said," I love Phaedra a little ♥ ️😘 you love very pretty women and it seems they had a lot of fun. "

Someone else said: ‘How do you manage to stay beautiful?! God stayed in the kitchen overtime creating you! "

A fan told Phaedra: "You look so beautiful is the beautiful photo that you are a very beautiful woman in this photo," and another follower posted this: "Brilliant and beautiful Mrs. @Phaedraparks." True happiness seems lovely to you. "

Someone else said: ‘I miss you #phaedraparks! My favorite #RHOA. #donkeybooty. Always make me laugh child (saying so, with my fake southern accent lol). U #Rock. "

On the other hand, there were many fans who asked Phaedra to return to the RHOA series.

In other news, Phaedra shared a photo with her two children in her social media account. Fans love to see Phaedra spend time with their children, and they made sure to tell him this in the comments section.

Ad

You can definitely say that Phaedra has been living her best life these days together with her family and loved ones.



Post views:

0 0