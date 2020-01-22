Pamela Anderson's son approves mom's new husband

%MINIFYHTMLfe260e041a21850facd67ec806d6587211% %MINIFYHTMLfe260e041a21850facd67ec806d6587212%

Instagram

Brandon Thomas Lee says he's incredibly happy & # 39; for his mother, who has just exchanged vows with film producer Jon Peters at a silent ceremony in Malibu.

Up News Info –

Pamela Andersonson of Brandon Thomas Lee She is "incredibly happy" for her mother after she secretly married the producer Jon Peters Monday, January 20, 2020.

The "Baywatch"The actress, 52, married Jon, 74, whose work includes"Flash Dance","Caddyshack"Y"bat Man", at a ceremony in Malibu, California, he revealed the star on Tuesday.

And Brandon, 23, whose father is Motley Crue battery Tommy Lee, Anderson's first husband, issued a statement to Fox News expressing his happiness over his mother's new marriage, her fifth overall.

%MINIFYHTMLfe260e041a21850facd67ec806d6587213% %MINIFYHTMLfe260e041a21850facd67ec806d6587214%

"I am incredibly happy for my mother and Jon," he said. "They have known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in the next chapter of their lives together."

"I will support the happy couple as I can and I am excited to meet Jon's family even better."

Pamela was also previously married to Rock boyand divorced her last husband, Rick Salomon, for the second time in April 2015.

Meanwhile, Jon is also in his fifth marriage: he previously married Henrietta Zampitellaand actress Lesley Ann Warren, whom he cheated infamously Barbara Streisand.

The father of five children married other film producers. Christine Forsyth Y Mindy peters, from whom he separated in 2004 after only three years of marriage.