Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for UN action on the dispute in India | Pakistan News

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the United Nations on Wednesday to help mediate between India with nuclear weapons and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"This is a potential critical point," Khan said during a press conference at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding that it was time for "international institutions … created specifically to stop this." "get into action,quot;.

In August, the Indian government revoked the constitutional autonomy of Kashmir administered by India, dividing the Muslim majority region in two federal territories in an attempt to fully integrate it with the rest of the country.

Kashmir is fully claimed by India and Pakistan. The two countries have gone to war twice for him, and both rule parts of him. The portion of India has been plagued by separatist violence since the late 1980s.

Khan said his biggest fear was how New Delhi would respond to ongoing protests in India over a citizenship law that many consider Muslim goals.

"We are not near a conflict at this time … What if the protests get worse in India, and to distract attention from that, what happens if …"

The prime minister said he had discussed the possibility of a war between his country and India in a meeting on Tuesday with the president of the United States, Donald Trump. Later, Trump said he had offered to help mediate between the two countries.

Khan said Pakistan and the United States moved closer to the Taliban armed rebellion in Afghanistan than for many years. He said he had never seen a military solution to that conflict.

"Finally, the position of the United States is that there should be negotiations and a peace plan."

In a separate conversation on stage later Wednesday, Khan said he had told Trump at his meeting that a war with Iran would be "a disaster for the world." Trump had not responded, Khan said.

Khan made some of his most direct comments when asked why Pakistan has been silenced in defense of the Uyghurs in China.

China has been widely condemned for establishing complexes in the remote province of Xinjiang that Beijing describes as "vocational training centers,quot; to eradicate "extremism,quot; and give people new skills.

The United Nations says at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been arrested.

When pressed on China's policies, Khan said Pakistan's relations with Beijing were too important for him to speak publicly.

"China helped us when we were at the bottom. We are really grateful to the Chinese government, so we have decided that any problem we have with China will be handled privately."