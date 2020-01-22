Ozzy Osbourne will be present at the Grammys after Parkinson's diagnosis

Press Association through AP Images
After revealing his diagnosis of Parkinson's on Tuesday, January 21, Ozzy Osbourne It is scheduled to appear at the Grammy 2020 Awards.
The 71-year-old man, also known as "the Prince of Darkness," spoke about his recent health battles in Good morning america and is shedding light on living with Parkinson's disease since last February.
"It has been terribly challenging for all of us," Osbourne said. "I did my last New Year's Eve show at the Forum. Then I had a sharp fall. I had to undergo neck surgery, which stunned my nerves."
His wife, Sharon osbourneHe added that he was diagnosed with "PRKN 2. There are so many different types of Parkinson's; it is not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it is as if you had a good day, a good day day, then a really bad day. "
But it seems that the singer of "Dreamer,quot; is preparing for a good morning after CBS and the Recording Academy announced the alignment of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage to perform at the Grammys on Sunday 26 of January. .
This year's presenters include previous Grammy winners, Common, Camila Cabello, Billie eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Shania twain, Keith Urban, Stevie wonderY Billy porter.
This year's Grammy awards list also includes previous nominees, including Osbourne and his wife Sharon, Ava DuVernayY Drink Rexha.
The Grammys this Sunday will definitely be a night to remember.
Late rapper Nipsey Hussle He will be honored with a commemorative performance during the awards ceremony. In a press release, the Recording Academy revealed that John legend, DJ Khaled, meek mill, Roddy ricch, Yg Y Kirk franklin He will act in honor of the rapper from South Los Angeles.
Demi lovato He is ready to return to the Grammys with a special performance. The singer of "The truth hurts,quot;, Lizzo He also leads the package with eight nominations (the most nominated artist in the Grammy 2020) and Billie eilish He is also breaking records after becoming the youngest nominee to win nominations in the four main categories of the awards program.
For second consecutive Year, Alicia KeysWill organize the awards show again.
The 2020 Grammys begin promptly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. PST in CBS. For more information on how to watch online and on television, go here.
