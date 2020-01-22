Ozzy Osbourne will be present at the Grammys after Parkinson's diagnosis

After revealing his diagnosis of Parkinson's on Tuesday, January 21, Ozzy Osbourne It is scheduled to appear at the Grammy 2020 Awards.

The 71-year-old man, also known as "the Prince of Darkness," spoke about his recent health battles in Good morning america and is shedding light on living with Parkinson's disease since last February.

"It has been terribly challenging for all of us," Osbourne said. "I did my last New Year's Eve show at the Forum. Then I had a sharp fall. I had to undergo neck surgery, which stunned my nerves."

His wife, Sharon osbourneHe added that he was diagnosed with "PRKN 2. There are so many different types of Parkinson's; it is not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it is as if you had a good day, a good day day, then a really bad day. "

But it seems that the singer of "Dreamer,quot; is preparing for a good morning after CBS and the Recording Academy announced the alignment of artists, musicians, actors and comedians who will take the stage to perform at the Grammys on Sunday 26 of January. .