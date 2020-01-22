Owen Farrell says England will focus on Six Nations, not Saracens | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLd3adfc703d113fb140fff12592cbfbb511% %MINIFYHTMLd3adfc703d113fb140fff12592cbfbb512%





England captain Owen Farrell is now focusing on his Six Nations duties

England's captain, Owen Farrell, faces an uncertain future in the Saracens, but insists that his Six Nations campaign will not derail before Thursday's clear talks.

England will hold crisis meetings to resolve any internal anger and resentment towards Saracen players due to the salary cap scandal.

Head coach Eddie Jones will chair the talks in Portugal when his 34-man squad begins a seven-day training camp to prepare for the opening of the Six Nations against France on February 2.

"I don't think it's hard for me at all. We're excited to get to the camp and continue with rugby," Farrell said.

"We will be honest and direct about it, but we will get over it."

Jones said before the England training camp in the Algarve: "Portuguese beer will help. It's about putting the issues on the table. Time will help."