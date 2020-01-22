Outstanding shelter for migrants in Guatemala receives threats: Director | News

Guatemala city – While thousands of migrants tried to pass through Guatemala,Mexico frontier in the last Central American caravan, a leading defender of migrant rights in Guatemala He said his shelter received numerous threats against those who run the installations.

"They began to seriously bother us on the phone, threatening all our work," Mauro Verzeletti, a priest who runs the Migrant House migrant shelter in Guatemala City, told Al Jazeera.

"They said that the first objective of the group's action they had organized was the Migrant House, my person and the staff," he told Al Jazeera, adding that he presented a report to prosecutors on phone calls on Tuesday.

Casa del Migrante is part of an international network of shelters managed by the Scalabrinians, a Catholic order dedicated to the welfare of migrants.

The refuge is a key point of reference for migrants and asylum seekers on their journey through Central America to Mexico or the USA. UU., Whether alone or in large groups of visible caravans that have been in transit through Guatemala since 2018.

More than 4,000 immigrants and predominantly Honduran asylum seekers entered the country last week. As they moved north, the Migrant House in Guatemala City welcomed approximately 2,300 caravan participants, according to Verzeletti.

Verzeletti and the shelter have been threatened occasionally before, he said, noting a series of serious threats in 2003 and another episode years ago, before the shelter moved to its current location.

"Now, with these caravans that we have attended, once again there have been direct threats by phone," he said.

Honduran migrants rest in the Casa del Migrante refuge, after arriving in Guatemala City (File: Moisés Castillo / Photo AP)

During one of the threatening calls, an individual implied that they were connected to the Immigration Institute of Guatemala. The government agency dispelled the notion.

"Casa del Migrante has been a strategic partner in the attention and protection of the fundamental rights of national and foreign migrants," the institute said in a statement Tuesday, explicitly expressing its solidarity with Verzeletti and supporting its security request.

The threats against Verzeletti and the shelter were worrisome, said Jordan Rodas, a human rights defender from Guatemala. He accompanied Verzeletti on Tuesday to present the formal report and hopes that an investigation will lead those responsible.

"Casa del Migrante is the most supportive entity with migrants in Guatemala and their work is recognized nationally and internationally," Rodas told Al Jazeera.

Many other human rights defenders in Guatemala also condemned the threats and expressed their support Tuesday for Verzeletti and the Migrant House, as well as representatives of the Guatemalan offices of United Nations agencies and others.

Rhodes also noted that there have also been positive signs of the new government of President Alejandro Giammattei, who took office last week.

"It is necessary to positively evaluate the humanitarian approach that the new Ministry of Public Health of the government is giving to our migrant brothers and sisters during their stay in the country," Rhodes said.

"A difference with the previous government is already evident," he said.

The new health minister and two vice ministers, all doctors, visited the crowded Casa del Migrante shelter on Friday. They personally provided medical care to migrants and asylum seekers and then sent a donation of medical supplies.

The health authorities also established and attended a mobile clinic in Ayutla, at the Tecun Uman border crossing with Mexico. Public health workers have also provided medical care in El Ceibo, another border crossing with Mexico, and in the Casa del Migrante in Esquipulas, near the border with Honduras.

"The objective is to reduce, through preventive actions and medical care, the impact of phenomena or incidents with adverse effects on the health of those participating in the migrant caravan," the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance said on Saturday.

Asylum Agreement between Guatemala and the United States

The fact that the health officials of the new government contacted the Migrant House is a deviation from the previous administration, but Verzeletti hesitates to read too much about it.

"At least they approached us. They came here and saw what we were experiencing," he said. "We'll see if they keep it all this period."

A decade ago, some basic operational support funds for Casa del Migrante were included in the national budget. But two years ago, when the network of shelters was more overwhelmed than ever with Honduran and Salvadoran caravans, the approximately $ 195,000 in annual funds was reduced completely.

Migrants from Honduras and El Salvador wait at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Guatemala City after being sent back to Guatemala from the United States (Luis Echeverria / Reuters)

Verzeletti attributes the cut to his own statements to the media, talking about immigration policy, human rights violations and the inability of governments to address the factors that drive migration and implement policies in favor of sectors more excluded and marginalized from the population.

He has also been a fierce critic of the controversial asylum cooperation agreement signed by Guatemala and the United States last year. The United States has sent more than 230 Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers to Guatemala since implementation began in late November.

The future of the asylum agreement was in limbo when Giammattei took office, but will continue under his administration. Guatemalan officials will meet with a team of US specialists to review capabilities and implementation, the Foreign Minister said Wednesday.