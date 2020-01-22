Orlando Brown says he had a sexual relationship with Nick Cannon, Nick says goodbye asking fans to pray for Orlando's mental health and addiction problems

Roommates, social networks rose in arms today after a video of the troubled former child star Orlando Brown appeared saying he had a sexual relationship with Nick Cannon. After a few hours, Nick responded, and it wasn't how many they expected.

Apparently out of nowhere, Orlando Brown dropped some explosive claims against Nick Cannon, specifically stating that Nick "sucked his shit,quot; sometime in the past. In the video, Orlando also said: “And I liked it. It was good. But everyone knows you did it as a woman. You don't want me in ‘Wild & # 39; N Out & # 39;. "

Orlando laughs throughout the short clip and has a very cheerful attitude towards his claims. If you remember, you know that this is not the first time he says he sleeps with someone from the entertainment industry, since he previously claimed that he and Raven-Symone had a sexual encounter when they both starred in the successful Disney series. , "This is Raven." She quickly denied her claims.

Returning to Nick, he responded to the Orlando video, but it was not an anger response, but one of worry and hopeful prayer:

“When I saw this for the first time I thought it was really funny! But after putting some cognitive effort and analytical thinking into the situation, I thought it was a great opportunity for a "teaching moment,quot;! First, let me say that I am praying for young brother Orlando, although I don't really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his previous work. He was the brilliant king in "Major Payne,quot;, and he made us all laugh in "That So So Raven,quot;. " But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and to let themselves be overcome. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of ours. I saw several of these videos of young brothers and all I see is a cry for help. So I don't know if there are real leaders or solid individuals in this young man's life, but let's hug him and squeeze him so he doesn't become another lost victim of these Hollywood circumstances. "

Nick continued, adding:

"In fact, I think this brother has the talent given by God to be in,quot; Wildnout" But this is definitely not the way to audition, it really hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with other talented young artists we grew up loving, to fade after these corporations took away billions. Now, due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders, our loved ones now pray aimlessly for the attention they once received, instead of the help they really need. All while we sit and laugh … So that we continue publishing slander and knocking each other out by click bait to make these white supremacy platforms spread more money is stupid and deplorable. These cannibal tactics only destroy "We." Really, in publications like this, who wins? We could laugh, joke, pass the gossip through our low frequency vibrations, but does it really make you feel good? Especially knowing that there are higher powers watching you.

You may remember that in 2018, Orlando appeared with Dr. Phil for an intervention because of his claims that he was the son of Michael Jackson.

