Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad will give voice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the British Royal Show

Wenn

The new animated series about the British royal family comes from the producer and writer of & # 39; Family Guy & # 39; Gary Janetti, who is also willing to give his voice to Prince George, six.

Up News Info –

Orlando Bloom is to express the voice of Britain Prince Harry in a new HBO Max cartoon titled "Prince".

The network has given the green light to the animated comedy, which will show the royal family through the eyes of Harry's nephew Prince george. The format is based on a scathing Instagram account managed by the producer and "Family man"writer Gary Janetti, who will play six-year-old George, son of Prince William Y Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and writes the series.

"game of Thrones"star Iwan Rheon will be the voice of William while Lucy Punch It will be Kate's voice. "Thousands of millions"star Condola Rashad He has the task of portraying Harry's wife Meghan markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on the show, while Alan Cumming He has been used to play the butler of George Owen, according to Deadline.

The media added that the cartoon will be "a scathing and satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge, the youngest heir to the British throne, as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a real child."

"We are very excited to bring the world that Gary created on HBO Max to Instagram, where our viewers can discover what their Instagram fans already know: that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet," said HBO Max executive, Sarah Aubrey "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a larger canvas to paint than just a 1: 1 square."