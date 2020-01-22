Olivia Culpo defends BFF Cara Santana from & # 39; & # 39; Cheater & # 39; & # 39; Jesse Metcalfe

Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Olivia Culpo have a message for Jesse Metcalfe.
And no, it's not "Jesse Metcalfe must die,quot; … but it's pretty close. On Wednesday afternoon, hearts were crushed after learning that the 41-year-old actor and his fiancee, Santana face, he quit after 13 years together.
As if that wasn't tragic enough, the John Tucker must die Alum was photographed getting comfortable with two women on separate occasions just before the breakup occurred.
"Cara is disconsolate and has completely shut down and doesn't talk to many people," a source previously told E! News about their separation. "Cara was completely surprised by his photos with other women."
According to the source, Jesse has not yet moved from the house, however, they are fixing it.
So how does Oliva play in this? Upon hearing the breaking news, the 27-year-old model turned to Instagram Stories to call Desperate housewives star.
"Don't cheat … nobody likes a cheater," said a message in the Culpo post, which was a meme that featured Bad Girls& # 39; Regina George.
"When someone bothers my best friend … @carasantana," said another legend, next to a photo of the Home alone scene where Kevin McCallister has a gun.
At this time, Jesse and Cara have not yet spoken about their separation.
As our source put it, "Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade and have had a good amount of ups and downs. They have really been on and off several times for the duration of their relationship. Recently, they had a point break and I've been having problems ".
"It has been very difficult to start at the end of last year and especially in recent weeks," the source added. "They have not been very expressive or open about what they are going through, since they are trying to solve it, but they just don't get along."
According to our source, the fact that Jesse was photographed with two women did not help the situation. It's something that Cara was "completely surprised at."
"She knew they were having problems, but she didn't think he would betray her at this level and it's really embarrassing for her," the source explained.
The duo got engaged in 2016 and were still in the planning stages of the wedding.
However, our insider information shared that they were on two different pages when it came to their big day. "Cara really wants a wedding and feels that Jesse is not yet ready to commit or agree on when they will finally get married," the source said.
ME! The news has also been communicated with the representatives of Metcalfe and Santana for comments.