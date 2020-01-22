Ole Ole 2.0 by Jawaani Jaaneman is as good as the original



Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman has Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutante Alaya Furniturewala as protagonists. The film is about a middle-aged man who refuses to abandon his carefree lifestyle and runs away from any responsibility that comes his way. But, life takes a sharp turn when his daughter, who has no idea, one day finds him and gives him this news.



Soon he enters Tabu, who plays Alaya's mother and has a hippie atmosphere. The advance of the film has already created a stir online and today the creators launched the renewed version of Ole Ole, titled Ole Ole 2.0 with Saif as if no one was watching. The song will surely make its way into the music charts. Sung by Amit Mishra, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed, this song is totally entertaining. Jawaani Jaaneman will hit theaters on February 7, 2020.