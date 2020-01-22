Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United needs to make "quality,quot; signings after Burnley's defeat | Soccer news

Solskjaer hopes that Man Utd can use the January market to boost his squad; admits that Burnley's defeat "was not good enough for Manchester United,quot;

















The Manchester United coach took responsibility for the performance of Manchester United in his 2-0 loss against Burnley in Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United needs "quality,quot; signings to help his young team with mental fatigue after losing to Burnley.

The Clarets added more misery to United by beating the Solskjaer team 2-0 to claim their first victory at Old Trafford for 58 years.

It was a similar story for United, as they enjoyed more than 70 percent possession and a large amount of territory, but had no end product.

Solskjaer currently has no key players Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford due to injury and is hoping to strengthen his squad before the January window closes.

United is willing to pay more than £ 30 million for Birmingham City's 16-year-old midfielder Judas Bellingham While Bruno Fernandes He told Sporting Lisbon that he is desperate to join United.

Sky sports news He understands that there is still the will of all parties to reach an agreement for the 25-year-old before the deadline on January 31.

Solskjaer said: "I am responsible for what is happening in the field, we are looking to strengthen, we need to strengthen. We know that."

12 – Since Ole Gunnar Solskjær became permanent manager in March, Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (12) than they won (11). Vertical chop pic.twitter.com/GPaIthW5DU – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 22, 2020

"We made the decision to let some players go, since we needed to start over with a clear vision of the objective that lies ahead, which is a certain type of player. We know that we need to get quality and numbers."

He added: "We are working to improve and attract players. Hopefully, we can get something above the line. These players stretch and I have no complaints about any of them: they give everything they have."

"We have to stick to our values, stick to our beliefs. And know that it makes no sense to feel sorry for yourself. Go out tomorrow, the next day with the same commitment and get ready for Sunday. We are stretched. Some of the players have played more than they should, more mentally than psychically, they need a mid-season break. "

& # 39; It's up to me to make these guys go away & # 39;

United could have moved less than three points behind Chelsea in fourth place with a win, but Chris Wood's goal and an impressive effort by Jay Rodriguez further diminished his hopes of climbing the league.

Although it was only his second defeat at home of the campaign, frustration was clearly heard in the local sections of the field.

"We did not play well enough, they noted their opportunities, we did not take advantage of ours," Solskjaer said.

"It was disappointing. Lately, we've played better in this kind of games and dominated. Today we didn't get the first goal and that left us without many convictions. Burnley makes it difficult to play against them." The players are disappointed, but they gave everything once again, the effort is there.

"I'm in charge, so it's up to me to get these guys up and running. On the field we have some leaders there and there are young players who experience these kinds of expectations. It's a difficult period. It's a difficult period for them. They've only had 10-12 games, some of them Brandan (Williams) has been fantastic, Aaron (Wan-Bissaka) has been fantastic We expect many of them, but sometimes you understand these performances.

"We, as a group, did not perform well enough and deserved victory."

"Today was not a fair reflection of this group of the season: sometimes they have done fantastic. I can not sit here and do anything but raise my hands and say & # 39; that is not good enough for Manchester United & # 39 ;, but that's where we are with all the players.

"It's not that we have 10 players in the bank that we can rotate, they have played and they have done it in a fantastic way."