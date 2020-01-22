Northern Ireland now has a government, but schools and hospitals are in crisis

LONDON – This month, the regional government of Northern Ireland was covered in dust after a three-year period of political paralysis and dysfunction, revealing a state of deep crisis in the neglected public and political institutions of the territory.
Residents of Northern Ireland expressed relief after the advance, especially when the time comes for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union on January 31 and will mean that the region has representation to set its priorities in the process. But many wonder if the regional government can review public services, such as health and education, that have declined to the point of collapse.
"Having three years without institutions in which the parties did not really talk to each other to restore the institutions or were not willing to reach any kind of commitment has had an impact on trust in the institution," said Elodie Fabre, a policy Expert at Queen & # 39; s University Belfast.
"While there is a bit of optimism now," he said, "there is also a lot of cynicism about how all this will be resolved and how the parties will work together again."
The distribution of power was restored in Stormont, the regional legislature that had collapsed in 2017 by sectarian divisions on social and cultural policies, after the main political parties reached an agreement negotiated by the governments of Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland .
Its dual leadership structure consists of two parties: Sinn Fein, which supports unification with the Republic of Ireland; and the Democratic Unionist Party, which wants Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom. Both lost support in the British general elections last month due to their inability to resolve their political differences and revive their regional government.
As the newly appointed ministers of the region began to address some of the key problems last week, they faced major obstacles on how to pay the promises made in the New government agreement.
The British government said it would inject 2 billion pounds, about 2.6 billion dollars, into Stormont's budget to support the new agreement. But the region's finance minister, Conor Murphey, described the offer as an "act of bad faith,quot; that does not reach what is needed.
"The conclusion is that with this proposed package, our public services face a deficit of at least £ 1 billion just next year," he said in a statement.
Julian Smith, Secretary of State of Great Britain for Northern Ireland, defended the proposed financial package and urged the region's ministers to "move on."
Stormont's main priority is to save the health and social assistance service. Both the prime minister and the deputy prime minister pledged during the first session of the assembly on Saturday to put the health service before the party's policy.
Health Minister Robin Swann promised £ 109 million to resolve a dispute with thousands of nurses who have been on strike for weeks due to salary parity and shortage of staff.
"Salary parity with England can be restored," he told lawmakers. "Our nurses and other excellent health and welfare workers can get off the picket line, they can go back to the work they love and do so well."
The nurses welcomed the announcement, but said they would not end the strike until they had received a formal commitment from the minister on safe staffing levels.
"Since the period in which we worked without an assembly, our vacancy of nurses in that period doubled," said Pat Cullen, the director of the Royal Collage of Nursing, "simply because we had no decision makers, no one in charge, no leadership politician and everything was in a state of inertia. "
Northern Ireland has the highest vacancy rate for nurses in the United Kingdom, with 14 percent, the equivalent of about 2,800 nurses absent from work each day. Cullen says that the gap has put a lot of pressure on the nursing staff, which presents mental health problems and illnesses as a result of trying to fill the empty spaces.
"They can't turn off, because as soon as they get home the phone starts ringing, and a manager begs them and begs them to come the next day and replace someone," Cullen said. "They never have a rest."
"Then, when they get to work," he said, "they have to take care of the patients who are in the 24 beds inside their room, but they discover that there are four or five other beds lined up in the hallways."
The Northern Ireland health service is also struggling to cope with the waiting lists of hospitals that have expanded to record levels. Some 300,000 people are waiting for treatment, according to figures published by the Department of Health of Great Britain.
More than 100,000 people have been on a waiting list for more than a year for surgeries such as hip or knee replacements, Cullen said.
Education is another critical issue. The government will have to resolve a long-standing dispute with teachers about salary and workload, as well as help hundreds of schools with financial difficulties. According to the Education Authority of the region, more than 400 schools in Northern Ireland, 22 percent of the total, could not balance their books in 2019.
"The value of the budget that has been allocated to schools has decreased year after year, while the total number of enrollments in schools has increased," said Tony Gallagher, professor of education at Queen's University in Belfast .
"The practical problem is how schools can deliver the curriculum they are supposed to deliver," he said. "Sometimes they use part-time teachers. Sometimes they try to use all kinds of coverages."
Sara Long, director of the Education Authority, says another urgent issue is how to care for students with complex special educational needs, the number of which has increased in recent years.
Northern Ireland's education minister Peter Weir said last week that he would allocate £ 45 million from a government education improvement program to improve 18 schools.
"For any incoming minister, there are great challenges in terms of resources," he told lawmakers, adding that "there is a great need to ensure that we get the best possible delivery for all of our children."
The region is also dealing with the consequences of its bloody three-decade guerrilla war, which ended in 1998.
Northern Ireland has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, and although there are numerous underlying factors, such as poverty and mental health services with insufficient funds, experts especially point out posttraumatic stress disorder arising from the conflict.
"The trauma of the conflict does not only affect the people who were involved in it," Fabre said. "There is a generational element that is transmitted to young people today."
The region, he added, "is paying for the reconstruction of Northern Ireland society above all else."