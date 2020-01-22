Northern Ireland now has a government, but schools and hospitals are in crisis

LONDON – This month, the regional government of Northern Ireland was covered in dust after a three-year period of political paralysis and dysfunction, revealing a state of deep crisis in the neglected public and political institutions of the territory.

Residents of Northern Ireland expressed relief after the advance, especially when the time comes for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union on January 31 and will mean that the region has representation to set its priorities in the process. But many wonder if the regional government can review public services, such as health and education, that have declined to the point of collapse.

"Having three years without institutions in which the parties did not really talk to each other to restore the institutions or were not willing to reach any kind of commitment has had an impact on trust in the institution," said Elodie Fabre, a policy Expert at Queen & # 39; s University Belfast.

"While there is a bit of optimism now," he said, "there is also a lot of cynicism about how all this will be resolved and how the parties will work together again."