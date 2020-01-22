Nikkie Tutorials talks about blackmail in the Ellen incident

Nikkie Tutorials always planned to leave, but what almost robbed him of doing so on his own terms when a blackmailer threatened to filter out that she was a transgender woman. The Youtuber spoke with Ellen Degeneres about the situation.

Nikkie made her debut at Ellen, where she received a warm welcome from the talk show host. Although it was a terrifying experience, Nikkie is grateful that it happened, not because of the blackmailer.

She explained: "A couple of weeks ago, I received emails from a certain person and he did not agree with the fact that he was,quot; lying "and wanted to expose that. So he had a very pressing tone of voice and said:" Yes we don't receive an answer for tomorrow, it's out. "

He added that he felt that the person wanted to destroy his life but had the opposite effect: he is now free.

The beauty vlogger revealed that she cried all the time when she uploaded the video, but her fiancé consoled her.

& # 39; He said: & # 39; You can do it, you can do it & # 39 ;. He really pushed me to publish it and said: & # 39; We're going to get over this, you're going to be fine, you're going to do this. "

Nikkie De Jager also revealed what the transition experience was like and the first signs she showed when she knew she was a woman.

‘My mom is a queen. Mama Tutorials is a queen. Even when we went to the hospital to see what was happening, the doctors said, "You know, don't take it too far; let's see where it goes." But then I came home and thought, Mom, I really want to wear girl's clothes, and she He said: & # 39; If you want to wear girl clothes, you're going to wear it & # 39; even though the doctors said: & # 39; You may want to wait a bit with that. ”

It's great to see such a traumatic experience generated such an incredible opportunity to share your story.



