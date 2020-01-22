Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's dog is destroying his entire house

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Getting a new dog is always a handful.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Nick Jonas gave an update on his and Priyanka ChopraThe new German shepherd puppy, Gino. The puppy was a gift from Priyanka to Nick for his first wedding anniversary in December, but it turns out that life with Gino is a bit more messy than expected.
Sitting with Joe JonasY Kevin Jonas by his side, Nick told him Ellen Degeneres That little one has grown fast.
"Now it's huge," he shared. "It's almost twice that size. It's called Gino."
As he continued: "He is breaking everything that crosses his path. He is using the bathroom wherever he wants."
Ellen, who has many pets with his wife Portia De Rossi, wondered what the couple is doing about the disaster. "Don't you have a coach?" she asked. "You can't let me do that!"
Nick's response was a great no no for any dog owner. "We do it," he said, "but when it's so cute, you just let it do what it does."
Hilariously horrified, Ellen replied: "No!"
Reacting to a photo of Nick and Gino from the day they met that he was on the screen, Joe joked: "He is also urinating in that shot."
Outside the training development to go to Gino's bathroom, the Jonas brothers talked about his next performance in the 2020 Grammys this Sunday, January 26 at CBS. (The return single from the trio "Sucker,quot; is nominated for Best Duo / Pop Group Performance).
As Nick shared, "We have a very special performance online. We don't want to give anything away, but we're playing the new song that just came out."
That song would be "What A Man Gotta Do?" for which they dropped the music video, co-starring the J-Sisters, on Friday.
As Nick added about the impending performance, "We're doing something else, which I don't think anyone will expect."
Ellen is also nominated for a Grammy this year! His Netflix comedy special, Relatable, is nominated for the best comedy album.
As Nick asked the host: "Can I ask an ignorant question? Is this your first Grammy nomination?"
Even Ellen wasn't sure. "It's my first Grammy nominee … No, no," he said, addressing his staff for help. "Is this my second Grammy nomination? It's my third."
"This is my favorite nomination." "I want to win this year. This is the year I want to win."
As Kevin joked, "us too."
Hopefully, if they win, Gino doesn't find a way to destroy the trophy.
