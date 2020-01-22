Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's dog is destroying his entire house

Getting a new dog is always a handful.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Nick Jonas gave an update on his and Priyanka ChopraThe new German shepherd puppy, Gino. The puppy was a gift from Priyanka to Nick for his first wedding anniversary in December, but it turns out that life with Gino is a bit more messy than expected.

Sitting with Joe JonasY Kevin Jonas by his side, Nick told him Ellen Degeneres That little one has grown fast.

"Now it's huge," he shared. "It's almost twice that size. It's called Gino."

As he continued: "He is breaking everything that crosses his path. He is using the bathroom wherever he wants."

Ellen, who has many pets with his wife Portia De Rossi, wondered what the couple is doing about the disaster. "Don't you have a coach?" she asked. "You can't let me do that!"

Nick's response was a great no no for any dog ​​owner. "We do it," he said, "but when it's so cute, you just let it do what it does."