Nick Cannon reacts to Orlando Brown's sexual encounter claim

"But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and to let themselves be overcome," Cannon continued. "We need better support systems for our youth and take care of ours. I saw several videos of these young brothers and all I see is a cry for help. So I don't know if there are real leaders or solid people in this young man's life , but let's embrace and tense it so that it does not become another lost victim of these Hollywood circumstances. "

Cannon added: "In fact, I think this brother has the talent given by God to be in Wild But this is definitely not the way to audition, it really hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with other talented young artists we grew up loving, to fade after these corporations took away billions. Now, due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders, our loved ones now pray aimlessly for the attention they once received, instead of the help they really need. All while we sat and laughed … "

A little over a year ago, Brown appeared in Dr. Phil wearing contact lenses with snake eyes and made some scandalous personal statements, after years of legal and personal agitation. Host Dr. Phil McGraw He said Brown accepted his offer to undergo addiction and mental health treatment.

In his publication, Cannon also criticized the "most irresponsible parties involved in all this," "to our media, specifically to the culturally conscious,quot;.

"For us to continue publishing slander and tear down each other by click bait to make these platforms propagated by white supremacy have more money is stupid and deplorable," he wrote. "These cannibal tactics only destroy & # 39; We & # 39;. Really, in publications like this, who wins? We could laugh, joke, pass the gossip through our low frequency vibrations, but does it really make you feel well? Especially knowing that there are higher powers looking at you. "