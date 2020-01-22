Nick Cannon on Orlando Brown's oral sex claims: he has mental problems

WENN / Clemens Niehaus

In a now viral video, the student of & # 39; That & # 39; s So Raven & # 39; states that the host of & # 39; The Masked Singer & # 39; once he had an oral sex saying: & # 39; Nick, I let you suck my cock & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Nick cannon once exposed Eminem for giving oral sex to a man, but now he faces the same accusation. On Wednesday, January 22, a video went viral from Orlando Brown claiming that the rapper and the television host once performed an oral sex.

In the black and white video, the "It's so raven"Alum walked through a large store and repeatedly stated that he let" Nick "practice oral sex." Nick, I let you suck my cock, "he said." I let Nick suck my dick. "And I liked it. It was good, good. Nick, you sucked the shit. But everyone knows you did it as a woman. But Nick sucked my dick. Nick has been sucking shit **".

Orlando didn't reveal what Nick was talking about, but at the end of the video, he was heard saying, "You don't love me."Wild & # 39; N Out"This led people to believe that the former child star was referring to Nick Cannon, considering that he is the host of the MTV program.

<br />

Nick hastened to deny the claims. In an Instagram post, "The masked singer"The host admitted to having laughed initially before realizing that it was something that deserved serious attention. It's because Nick thinks Orlando has a mental illness." This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need a better support system for our youth and take care of ours, "he said.

Then he added that every time I watched the Orlando videos, "all I see is a cry for help." He continued: "So I don't know if there are real leaders or solid individuals in this young man's life, but let's hug him and squeeze him so that he doesn't become another lost victim of these Hollywood circumstances."

"This really hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with other talented young artists we grew up loving, to fade away after these corporations took away billions," he explained. "Now, due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders, our loved ones now pray aimlessly for the attention they once received, instead of the help they really need. All while we sit and laugh …"

<br />

Nick finished his long publication by calling the media for his role: "The most irresponsible parties involved in all this are our media, specifically the culturally conscious & # 39; so that we continue publishing slander and knocking each other down. by click bait to make these platforms propagated by white supremacy, more money is stupid and deplorable. These cannibal tactics only destroy "We."