Nick Cannon addressed Orlando Brown's crazy claims that they were intimate

Orlando Brown has been in the headlines for over a year for some rather strange reasons. His last trick was something that nobody saw coming.

That’s So Raven student released a song titled Hi I’m Famous along with a colorful music video. Not long after, he shared a strange video claiming that Nick Cannon gave him oral sex.

‘Ah, don't worry about Nick. Nick, all right, all right, all right, do you want me to tell everyone, do you want me to let everyone know? Ok ok Nick, I let you suck my shit. Okay, I'll say it. I let Nick suck my ass and I liked it. It was good, it was good. Nick, you sucked my ass but everyone knows you did it as a woman. Nick, you sucked my ass. I didn't mean that, you know?

The video quickly went viral and provoked a response from Nick himself, who decided to use it as a teaching moment.

But after putting some cognitive effort and analytical thinking into the situation, I thought it was a great opportunity for a "teaching moment,quot;! First, let me say that I am praying for young brother Orlando, although I don't really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his previous work. He was fucking bright in Major Payne, and made us all laugh at "Thats So Raven." But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and to let themselves be overcome. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of ours. I saw several of these videos of young brothers and all I see is a cry for help. "

He then asked that the people around him seek help for him and that this has happened to many men in the industry. He demanded a call to change and embarrassed the media that re-published the Orlando video to laugh while condemning those who shouted their screams for help.

Nick was praised for his mature and thoughtful response.

