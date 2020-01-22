Next Exeter for Master Debonair before Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLc7bbbfdba160be97952c8f33c18319ef11% %MINIFYHTMLc7bbbfdba160be97952c8f33c18319ef12%





Robbie Power riding Master Debonair in Ascot

Master Debonair will strive to improve Colin Tizzard's excellent record at Bet at racingtv.com Novices & # 39; Hurdle at Exeter, on the way to the Cheltenham Festival.

The Dorset coach has claimed three of the last four renewals of the List prize, abandoned during the equine flu outbreak 12 months ago, and its winners have included the subsequent Cheltenham Native River Gold Cup hero in 2015.

Since he suffered defeat in his debut, Master Debonair, a 14-1 overall shot for the obstacle of the Supreme Novices, has achieved successive victories at Ascot, most recently in a second grade last month.

Tizzard's son and assistant, Joe, said: "He will probably go to Exeter for the next two-mile obstacle.

"Our record in that race is strong, but we are just trying to keep all rookies apart before Cheltenham."

Three of the potential supreme rivals of Master Debonair fought a tight final at Haydock's second grade Rossington Main trial on Saturday.

Tizzard added: "It seemed like a decent career at Haydock, so, all right, he will go to Exeter before the Supreme.

"He has been doing well since his victory at Ascot and is a young progressive horse that is exciting. This rookie obstacle team is the best we've had."