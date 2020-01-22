New Guatemalan government will join the controversial US asylum agreement | News

%MINIFYHTML4b0df46b4d0521614ae235c80ab5461311% %MINIFYHTML4b0df46b4d0521614ae235c80ab5461312%

Guatemala city – The new Guatemalan government will continue to receive Honduran and Salvadoran asylum seekers from the United States under a controversial asylum agreement, the country's foreign minister confirmed Wednesday.

The United States has sent more than 230 Hondurans and Salvadorans to Guatemala since November under the terms of an asylum cooperation agreement, signed in July by former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales. Under the so-called "third safe country,quot; agreement, US immigration officials. UU. They can send immigrants to Guatemala to seek asylum there or return to their country of origin.

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, who swore last week, had reserved the trial on the agreement until the attached documents retained by the previous administration could be analyzed. In the end, the United States provided the documents for review, Giammattei said Monday.

%MINIFYHTML4b0df46b4d0521614ae235c80ab5461313% %MINIFYHTML4b0df46b4d0521614ae235c80ab5461314%

Plus:

Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo told reporters on Wednesday that the signed agreement was a state commitment and that the government would review the details of the implementation with the help of the United States.

"We already have communication with the United States Embassy. A team of specialists will come so we can sit down and see what capabilities we have to do this in a more transparent way," said Brolo.

Brolo added that officials will work to eliminate the secrecy surrounding the agreement and involve international agencies in the development of protocols.

But the very basis of the agreement has faced widespread criticism in Central America and the United States. Human rights groups have repeatedly pointed out that Guatemala, the main country of origin of migrants and asylum seekers detained on the southern border of the United States, is not a safe country for others fleeing violence and poverty.

“Violent crime, such as armed robbery and murder, is common. Gang activity, such as extortion, violent street crime and narcotics trafficking, is widespread, ”says the United States Department of State in its travel notice for Guatemala.

"They throw everyone here,quot;

Of the first 181 Hondurans and Salvadorans sent to Guatemala under the agreement, less than 10 percent took steps to apply for asylum in the country and only two continued in the process earlier this week, according to the Guatemalan Immigration Institute.

Meanwhile, thousands of Central Americans have arrived in Guatemala with the hope of reaching the US. UU. In the last caravan of migrants leaving the region. Mexico, also under pressure from the United States to prevent migrants from reaching the US border, blocked large groups of the caravan. Hundreds have been deported to Honduras by Mexico or have chosen to return from Guatemala.

Two asylum seekers, one from El Salvador and the other from Honduras, waiting inside a migrant house in Guatemala City after being sent to Guatemala from the United States under the so-called safe third country agreement (Oliverde Ross / AP Photo )

The majority of migrants sent to Guatemala as part of the asylum agreement end up at Casa del Migrante, a nonprofit migrant shelter run by missionaries who have been sheltering and helping thousands of people heading to the United States. Father Mauro Verzeletti, director of the shelter says that, like the previous administration, the new The government has not provided any financial support for the basic needs of asylum seekers returned under the agreement.

"They throw everyone here," Verzeletti told Al Jazeera at the shelter, where packages of soup were stacked against one wall and latex gloves and other supplies against another.

Verzeletti, like many rights defenders, has been a fierce critic of the asylum agreement.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the United States government last week to challenge the policy of sending asylum seekers to Guatemala or potentially also to El Salvador or Honduras, where similar agreements have been made.

"We must not allow this," Verzeletti said.