NeNe Leakes fans are relieved not to leave RHOA

Fans of NeNe Leakes had some rather difficult days, believing that their favorite television star is giving up RHOA. He hasn't appeared so much in the series lately, and this led to some rumors that he is preparing to leave the show altogether.

After that, Wendy Williams appeared and "confirmed,quot; NeNe's departure. She said that NeNe sent her a message telling her that she was leaving RHOA.

It has also been revealed that Wendy talked to Nene through the camera and said: "In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life." Forget about the hairpieces and argue with them. "

Fans were upset and criticized Wendy for leaking private information like that. The NeNe representative issued a statement and said that NeNe will not go anywhere, and that she was just venting.

Someone commented: & # 39; You scared me for a second … don't play with my emotions like that WE NEED IT !!!! & # 39; & # 39; and another follower posted this: & # 39; I don't understand why Wendy would take a private message between the two and announce it in a public forum. Praying for you !! & # 39;

A fan said: "Never let them see you sweat, Nene!" Come for your fans! "and someone else wrote:" Those eyebrows are snatched from the gods @neneleakes "beautiful as always,quot;

Another follower said: "I knew you were unbeatable." Stay strong. We are supporting you "."

Another commenter posted this: "Don't give up, you look amazing, don't give them what they want. I know you're successful, but you build that show."

Someone else told NeNe: "Gurl, you don't like me, but you won't go anywhere." You are the Muva of the true nation of housewives, and you are here to stay Piddddd Pooh💯🔥👑 I love you Queen Leakes @neneleakes I am here shining, because stay grinding!

A follower posted this: Mira Look there! Wendy running his mouth. Unless @neneleakes posts an ad personally, I won't believe it. "

Fans are really happy to know that NeNe will not go anywhere.



