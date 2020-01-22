NeNe Leakes denies having renounced & # 39; RHOA & # 39; despite the Wendy Williams report

%MINIFYHTML96eb7fc457b345b31e422b80972ee72a11% %MINIFYHTML96eb7fc457b345b31e422b80972ee72a12%

NeNe leaks does not leave "The true housewives of Atlanta"For the moment. Bravo's personality has finally broken his silence on his Instagram account amid reports about his departure from the popular reality television show.

NeNe seemed to deny speculation about his departure from the program in his recent post on the photo-sharing site. "WHO SAID DAT!?!?! #SMH," so he wrote next to a photo of him on Tuesday, January 21.

There have always been reports of NeNe moving away from the show. More recently, her best friend. Wendy Williams apparently he further fed the rumors with his statement on his talk show.

On the Tuesday, January 21 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the 55-year-old television presenter told her audience that she had received a text message from NeNe announcing that she was leaving the reality series Bravo. "I took a break between the commercials, my office is just behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and then I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe sent a text message with the message & # 39; I quit & # 39;", Wendy told the guest Jerry 0 & # 39; Connell. "I'm surprised that I got it, because I don't have service in my office, but I got it."

"I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, be sad and feel bad for her," he shared. "He carries the weight of a great thing on his shoulders. I'm not going to say it, he has to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life."

"Forget about arguing with them, you have that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when he shared it with me, I cried with her."

However, Wendy thought it might not be a good decision for NeNe to leave the program. "In my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget about hairstyles and discuss with them. You have that secret and that secret is going to melt their hearts," Wendy continued.

However, it is safe to assume that it is not true. In addition to the denial of NeNe on his Instagram account, his representative explained the situation. Closing the rumors, the representative told TooFab that it was more like a case of "let off steam" to a friend.

"It has been a couple of especially difficult weeks for Nene, and she was venting with her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been officially confirmed or decided for next season," the representative said.