NBA: major disappointments during the first half of the season | NBA News

All teams have crossed that threshold of 41 games, which means that we are officially in the second half of the regular season.

With the first half in the rearview mirror, here is a quick look at our biggest disappointments of this season. Is there hope in the future for our first low performers?

Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey



It would be easy to think that this was a test of the main office of Trail Blazers to see if they could legitimately surround Damian Lillard with someone and still reach the playoffs.

Lillard has taken Portland to the postseason in the last six consecutive seasons, but in recent years, he has had a solid cast of support to help him get there. In this low season, the main office of the Blazers lowered the guard of the NBA and failed to recover any of the main players who helped the franchise reach its first Conference Finals since 2000.

















Damian Lillard scores 61 points in a game, a Portland Trail Blazers record and the most points in a game this season



Al-Farouq Aminu, Mo Harkless, Enes Kanter, Seth Curry and Jake Layman left in free agency. They exchanged Meyers Leonard for Hassan Whiteside, which has been one of their most profitable movements. They have been given a hard hand with injuries to players like Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere and Zach Collins, as well as the already injured Jusuf Nurkic, but that does not excuse the players with whom they surrounded Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver did not work and have recently been exchanged and Mario Hezonja's experiment has not worked either. Who would have guessed that signing Carmelo Anthony would have been his best move of the season?

Lillard is having another season of All-NBA caliber but needs help. You cannot control the injuries, but even the players around you who were not injured would not be enough to take this team to the Conference Finals and beyond.

Except for another change, it seems unlikely that Portland will change things to reach the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, which is a shame because there are few things in the NBA that are more enjoyable than seeing Damian Lillard in the postseason.

– Kyle irving@KyleIrv_)

The 76ers of Philadelphia

Joel Embiid shows his frustration against the Raptors



Yes, they have dealt with injuries. Yes, there are currently 13 games above -500. And yes, they have great victories this year.

I'm still disappointed by Philly right now.

At the beginning of the season, I chose the Sixers to win the NBA title. To say that I am disappointed that they are currently in fifth place in the classification of the East would be an understatement, to say the least.

















Highlights of the defeat of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Indiana Pacers in week 13 of the NBA



The disappointment comes largely from not knowing what equipment you are going to get; Some nights they look like the title contender, I hope they are, while others struggle to resemble a playoff team and my biggest concern could be their performance away from home.

The Sixers are an elite 20-2 at the Wells Fargo Center, but outside of Philadelphia they are a disappointing 9-14. That is a record comparable to the Eastern teams seeded from 7 to 10.

That is not the mark of a contender.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has work to do if the team is really going to compete under his command.



You cannot go to a title race without winning on the road. That the Sixers can't get home on the court this entire postseason is a big concern.

I am disappointed, but I still believe that this team has enough talent to solve it. Better luck with health and a series of consecutive victories could dramatically change your outlook for the second half of the season. Help that also match the Bucks.

I just have to see it to believe it first.

– Gilbert McGregor (@ GMcGregor21)

The next Dirk Nowitzki

Lauri Markkanen celebrates a basket against the Hornets



The full Chicago Bulls could have qualified for this place. I entered this season as a great believer in Chicago. I thought the young man was ready to bloom, I thought that veteran off-season additions would fit perfectly and I even thought it would all add up to a nod from the coach of the year for Jim Boylen.

Whoops!

Look … there are many ways in which all this has gone south in Chicago, but perhaps none bigger than the stagnation of Lauri Markkanen. For each statistical marker, the Finnish stretch four / five had a better start in his career than the young Dirk Nowitzki. Not seriously.

















Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' loss to the Boston Celtics in week 13 of the NBA



But instead of continuing that upward trajectory, Markkanen has receded and, although it is still too early to discard its long-term potential, any sentence containing its name along with the words "next Dirk Nowitzki,quot; should be discarded forever. Although he is still capable of prolific nights where his sweet punch and out of the bounce game resembles that player who will no longer be named, they fulfill the purpose of mirages driven mad by fans rather than the indelible mark of a future MVP candidate.

More common are those nights when you simply float around the perimeter, imposing your will on the collective grunts of Bulls fans instead of the action on the floor itself.

It's about managing expectations. Markkanen is a good player with a set of skills that will lead to a long career, but it is increasingly difficult to imagine the type of stellar trajectory that many in the league considered possible before the start of this season.

– Micah Adams (@ MicahAdams13)

Mike Conley fits Jazz

Mike Conley of Jazz drives the ball against the Warriors



Hailed as one of the biggest off-season acquisitions, Mike Conley Jr. was prepared to take Utah Jazz to the next level and give a genuine push towards the top of the Western Conference.

While the Jazz are currently in third place in the Western standings, Conley Jr. has struggled to achieve the impact that many expected on the backcourt alongside Donovan Mitchell as the team's main game creator.

Appearing in just 24 games this season, he's averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 37.6 percent from the field.

Not everything is in Conley here, with the 32-year-old out of alignment due to injuries, which has made it difficult to build chemistry on the court with his new teammates. But the difference of day and night in the Jazz play with Conley out of the lineup has been hard to ignore.

















Notice how the Utah Jazz drives, kicks and moves the ball to prepare Donovan Mitchell for a brilliant trey: a great basketball team, but why didn't the team do more of this when Conley was the main game creator?



In his recent absence of 14 games with a hamstring injury, Jazz went 12-2, with Joe Ingles in charge of the offense, rediscovering his free ball movement, with the Australian as the best player in the list.

We are in the middle of the season and there is still plenty of time for Conley Jr. and Jazz to discover how he fits best in his offense, but if he can rediscover his shot and forge his role, Jazz will become a even greater threat once the playoffs arrive.

– Benyam Kidane (@BenyamKidane)

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns

Bogdan Bogdanovic is guarded by Mikal Bridges during a confrontation between the Kings and the Suns.



There was a lot of optimism for both teams in the offseason, and many expected them to be strong contenders for the last two playoff places in the West.

Just over half of the season, they are not officially out of the postseason race: the Suns are two games away and the Kings are five games behind, but it's their record (Suns: 18-25; Kings 15 – 28) that have been disappointing.

















The highlights of the defeat of the Phoenix Suns against the Atlanta Hawks wrestlers in week 13 of the NBA



Yes, both teams have dealt with their fair share of absent from the list: injuries to key players (De & # 39; Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic) for the suspension of 25 games of the Kings and Deandre Ayton, but I believed They had the list. depth and talent to win those games against teams in the lower half of the Western Conference.

I also believed that both teams had hired capable and intelligent coaches during the summer, Monty Williams (Suns) and Luke Walton (Kings), who would use the depth of their team's list.

Instead, this season seems to be on its way with years past for both teams, as they are currently among the teams that are not in the playoffs in the West. The Kings (13) and the Suns (9) have the two longest postseason droughts in the NBA at this time.

















The highlights of the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Utah Jazz in week 13 of the NBA season



Both teams have shown potential and competitiveness against good teams, but all too often they fell short closing matches.

– Yash Matange (@ yashmatange2694)

