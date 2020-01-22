N Forest 1 – 1 Reading

%MINIFYHTMLd0393b20d80d633edd299f53ec191acf11% %MINIFYHTMLd0393b20d80d633edd299f53ec191acf12%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash in the City Ground





Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Sam Baldock's draw won Reading a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the City Ground, as the sides played more late drama in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was the same score, and a plot almost identical to when these clubs met 11 days earlier in Berkshire, since Forest took the lead late, only for visitors to level off.

Lewis Grabban scored a goal in 80 minutes that could have taken Forest to third place, if the Sabri Lamouchi team could have expected victory.

The Royals had other ideas and the replacement Baldock put them on the level three minutes later, to leave Forest frustrated for the second time in just over a week.

John Swift fired the game's first effort on the bar from 20 yards for visitors. He also had the second when Brice Samba got behind his curly shot.

Forest did not meet its first significant moment of threat until the 20th minute, when Joe Lolley's powerful low shot forced Rafael Cabral's smart save at his nearby post.

Moments later, Lolley threw a cross-shot of a free kick that caused the goalkeeper to fight nervously through the goal, while bending inches from the wrong side of the vertical position.

When another free kick from Lolley was blocked, Tiago Silva hit the rebound over the bar dramatically.

Joe Worrall forced another Cabral rescue after sneaking forward from the back to hit a clear 25-yard attack. A cautious first half ended with a decent effort by Jordan Obita, which Samba saved awkwardly.

Worrall threatened again after the break, although his shot was blocked inside the penalty area.

There was almost a moment of controversy when Obita was allowed to continue despite appearing out of play, with Samba pushing his shot at an angle as Forest protested furiously. Michael Olise then doubled a free kick for Reading.

Forest's top scorer, Grabban, popped out of the area, but his effort always leaned broadly toward the target. Matty Cash approached a bit after a fluid move, but his shot also crossed the goal and opened.

Forest finally took the lead with 10 minutes to play, as a cross shot by Sammy Ameobi ended up being a perfect ball for Grabban, who was arriving with the perfect time to slide and touch the ball on the far post for his 16th. the season.

As in the case of the reverse, Reading still had an answer and, three minutes later, Obita found the sub Baldock who forced the ball past Samba to attract visitors.

What the managers said …

Nottingham Forest Sabri Lamouchi: "This was a good point against a good team. They are very organized and don't give you space. I thought we had scored at a good time, but they scored at the wrong time for us. Our players deserved a victory, because we controlled the game, We tried to make things happen, but it wasn't enough.

"I told the players to keep their heads up, to keep going, because this was a good point. This was the best performance in the last three home games we've had. Soccer is strange. Against Luton, I wasn't happy with the performance, but I was happy with the result. Today I am happy with the performance and not with the result. "

Reading Mark bowen: "In the second half, we were the team that felt most comfortable in the possession. It really looked a lot like the first game. We defended resolutely in the first half. We had young players who performed a successful performance against a team that has been among the First six throughout the season.

"It was very nice for me again. After having gone to Forest again, we showed our character again. I thought Forest's goal was out of play but, to be fair to the referee and his assistants, when I saw him again, it was a good call from them to give it in. It was a goal, there were some rebounds and the ball ended in the far post, and that's what Lewis Grabban does well, isn't it?

