Mr. Peanut has died and his funeral will be broadcast during the Super Bowl

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

Planters' fictional character and face has tragically died after giving up his life to save others. The official Twitter of the state of Mr. Peanut confirmed the death of the nut in a statement made on Wednesday.

It is with great regret that we confirm that Mr. Peanut died at 104. In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp – The state of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Mr. Peanut's death is part of a Super Bowl advertising campaign organized by Planters. The first announcement appeared online on Tuesday in a leak, but was completely released on Wednesday. It shows Mr. Peanut in the Nutmobile along with actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

The road trip is diverted when an animal forces Mr. Peanut to drive inexplicably down a cliff. This leads the three hanging from the tree branch. The branch starts to break, which means that someone has to jump because all three are too heavy.

Although Mr. Peanut is simply crazy, he releases the branch. Google tells us that a peanut only weighs approximately 1 gram, which equals 0.00220462 pounds. So Mr. Peanut letting go does not really solve the crisis in question.

Although it was a bad decision, it was a decision made by Mr. Peanut and he is now dead for that.

A statement by Planters says that the story of this announcement will continue on Super Bowl Sunday while the company plans to issue a funeral for the dead nut.

"It is with great regret that we confirm that Mr. Peanut passed away at 104 years of age," said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, in a statement. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for crazy adventures and having a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut's funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life. "

Mr. Peanut was 104 years old.