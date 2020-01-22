Monty Python star Terry Jones dies in the midst of his battle with dementia

Instagram

The member of the beloved British comedy company died at the age of 77 in the middle of his struggle with a type of dementia that affects the frontal lobe of the brain.



Monty Python star Terry Jones He has died at 77.

Jones, who had been fighting dementia, died Tuesday night, January 21, 2020, his agent told the BBC.

The comedian, filmmaker and writer rose to fame as a member of the beloved British comedy company in the 1960s, directing the group's films "Brian's life"Y"The meaning of life", and co-directing his 1975 debut movie"Monty Python and the Holy Grail".

<br />

"We are deeply sad to announce the death of the dear husband and father, Terry Jones," began a statement from his family.

"Terry passed away the night of January 21, 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side after a long battle, extremely brave but always in a good mood with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

"In recent days, his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry while gently sneaking into his house in North London. We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly man loving". whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions in six decades. "

"His work with Monty Python, his books, movies, television shows, poems and other works will live forever, an appropriate legacy for a true polymath."

The comedian's spokesman revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a type of dementia that affects the frontal lobe of the brain, in 2016, before being honored with a lifetime achievement gong at the British Academy of Arts of Cinema and Television (BAFTA) Cymru (Wales) Awards.

The star colleagues Monty Python and his family had been helping him with his illness, with Michael Palin Take him visiting the pub.

"We, his wife Anna, the children Bill, Sally, Siri and the extended family want to thank Terry's wonderful professionals and medical caregivers for making recent years not only bearable but often cheerful," the statement continued. .

"We hope that this disease will be completely eradicated one day. We ask that our privacy be respected in this sensitive moment and we give thanks for having lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man who lives a truly authentic life, in his words & # 39; Lovingly iced with glucose & # 39; ".

He is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom, his ex-wife Alison Telfer and their three children.