Monalee's team shows patience and misses Leopardstown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4e8e4ecfe14da40c156e841d3d52f59d11% %MINIFYHTML4e8e4ecfe14da40c156e841d3d52f59d12%





Noel Fehily riding Monalee (R) clears the last one to win the Novice Chase Flogas in Leopardstown

%MINIFYHTML4e8e4ecfe14da40c156e841d3d52f59d13% %MINIFYHTML4e8e4ecfe14da40c156e841d3d52f59d14%

Henry de Bromhead hopes that the decision to bypass the Irish Gold Cup of Paddy Power with Monalee will pay dividends when he presents the glory at the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup in March.

The nine-year-old boy has run with credit in the loss in each of his three previous visits to the Cotswolds, finishing second in the Albert Bartlett 2017 and the RSA Chase 2018 before placing fourth in the Ryanair Chase last season.

While Monalee has run a variety of distances, De Bromhead has always insisted that his position remains three miles and he was close to a Grade One victory on the longest trip when Delta Work hit him only one head at Savills Chase on last month.

The Knockeen-based coach did not even enter his position for the Irish Gold Cup on Sunday of the week, but chose to keep his gunpowder dry for the blue ribbon on March 13.

"We decided that we would go straight to Cheltenham with him this year," he said of Bromhead.

"There was the temptation to go to the Irish Gold Cup, but we feel we prefer to give it some time and wait for Cheltenham."

Another star trained by De Bromhead who will not run again before the Cheltenham Festival is Minella Indo.

Winner of Albert Bartlett last year before doubling his Grade One account in Punchestown, the castrated horse Beat Hollow opened his account on the fences with a wrestling display in Navan last Sunday.

"He came out of the race (in Navan) really well. He had to endure a little, but he was strong and received a blow after the penultimate," said de Bromhead.

"It was good to run three miles before RSA Chase."

It is also unlikely that Captain Guinness will run again before the masterpiece meeting at Prestbury Park.

The five-year-old got into many notebooks when Andy Dufresne hit him in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in Punchestown at the beginning of this month and De Bromhead is in favor of letting him make his next appearance in Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle .

He said: "It has been really good. He will not go to Leopardstown (because of the obstacle for beginners of Chanelle Pharma), unfortunately, it seems too close to Punchestown.

"We will wait with him. I have already decided. I would say that if we are going to go for the Supreme, he will go directly there."

Put The Kettle On has not been seen in competitive action since the Arkle Trophy Trial landed in Cheltenham in November.

The six-year-old girl has an entry in the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase at the next Dublin Racing Festival, but De Bromhead said: "We have a 50-50 chance if we run it in Leopardstown. It could be arriving a little soon.

"She goes to work at the end of the week and we'll see where we are then.

"She has improved tremendously. We have had a lot of fun with her all summer, culminating in that second-grade victory at Cheltenham.

"She has shown how good she is about a fence. She has entered (in Leopardstown), but we could overlook it."