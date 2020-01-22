MLB needs more whistleblowers like Mike Fiers if he wants to clean up the poster theft disorder

If baseball is ever going to be a clean sport, one free of the kind of cheating scandals that have polluted the sport in recent decades (PED, poster theft and whatever comes next) the change has to start with players.

Players who are not afraid to call not only cheats, but also players who are not afraid to back their words. Baseball needs players like Mike Fiers. Cheats don't deserve protection. They do not deserve an accomplice silence.

And this outdated notion that Fiers is the one who is wrong has to end. We've heard that idea from many in baseball, first in November when the article by The Athletic was originally published with comments from Fiers, and then Jessica Mendoza last week and Pedro Martínez this week. It's Martínez's comments that I would like to see today. Not because he said something different or worse than any other attacking Fiers, but because it is the most recent example and clearly set out a common line of thinking with which I disagree.

I admit, it's not often that I disagree with Martinez. It's a brilliant mind of baseball, and your open and honest opinions about the game are always welcome. When he speaks on MLB Network or TBS during the postseason, I always make sure to listen to what he says, because I always learn something new.

But it is difficult to understand his small vision approach to this issue in his recent interview with WEEI.

Let's start with this:

"Whatever happens in the clubhouse, he stays in the clubhouse and Fiers broke the rules," Martinez said. "I agree to clear the game. I agree that the Commissioner is taking a hard hand on this, but at the same time the players should not be the ones who drop the complainant."

Do you see the problem here? If the goal is to clear the game, rid the sport of this kind of cheat scandal, that MUST start with the players. Who else really knows what's going on? Are we supposed to trust the people who work in the video room in Houston to be the complainants? The janitors who have to replace the trash cans? That seems silly.

It is a small vision approach because it implies that what happens to an individual team is more important than what happens to the sport as a whole. If you really think it is better for the sport to be clean, your concern for the team may not be the top priority.

Next: “If I did when I played for the Houston Astros, I would say that Mike Fiers has guts. But going and doing it after you leave the Houston Astros because they don't have you anymore, that doesn't show me anything, "Martinez said on WEEI." You are a bad teammate. "

I agree that the best time for Fiers to say something was when he was with the Astros, when he was part of the team that was cheating. Fiers did not do that, as almost all Astros fans have pointed out on social media, as if that invalidates what he saw.

But the next best moment? At another time. Literally, ANY other opportunity to expose traps is a good time to expose traps.

More: "If you have integrity, you find ways to tell everyone at the clubhouse:" Hey, we could have problems with this. I don't want to be a part of this. "You call your GM. You tell him. Or you call anyone you can or MLB or someone and you say," I don't want to be part of this, "or you tell the team:" Get me out of here, no I want to be part of this. "" Then you show me something. "

I'm sorry, but "integrity,quot; is not seeing cheating happen and never, never saying anything. That is being an accomplice. That is taking the easy way out.

And I guess I don't see why it would be better to remain anonymous, go through the backward channels. Do you want to show me that you are trying to clean your sport? Take a public position, as Fiers did. Put your name behind your words.

That is a great reason why the Athletic article was so influential, why MLB was so quick to investigate and punish. Anonymous sources are important, but they simply do not have the same impact. And that is why Fiers should be applauded, not attacked.

We've also seen some of that, fortunately.

I'm retired from baseball for 5 years, but I'm still quite in the clubhouse. I would be surprised if an overwhelming majority of players don't appreciate Fiers. To think that he will be condemned to ostracism is crazy, it is the thought of the old school or the opinion of someone who has never played – dan haren (@ ithrow88) January 21, 2020

We have seen players change course before. Baseball is, for the most part, beyond the PED era, as much as it will always be, in large part because the players led the charge. They were tired of competing on an uneven playing field, and when the influential players started talking, it was when things changed. Remember when Justin Verlander said "Try me every day,quot; in an interview?

We are also seeing that kind of reaction from the players in this scandal.

For the sake of the game, I hope this is not true … if it is true, there must be important consequences for the players. That completely ruins the integrity of the game! – Cody Bellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) January 16, 2020

The problem is not the players who report cheating, it is the players who cheat and the organizations that support / encourage the trap.

That is what we should always remember.