Missy Elliott makes fun that her Pepsi ads in the Super Bowl will be & # 39; Fire & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML1ce9795e03b06e2a5d5e3a6c8b3ab4f311% %MINIFYHTML1ce9795e03b06e2a5d5e3a6c8b3ab4f312%

Instagram

The veteran 48-year-old rapper was chosen to star in a promotion of the brand's Zero Sugar drink along with H.E.R., joking on Instagram: “ We're about to throw something (fire) & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Missy Elliott it will be a special part of the Super Bowl 2020 as the star of a new Pepsi commercial HIS.

The creator of hits "Work It", who took the stage with Katy Perry During the big event in 2015, announced on Tuesday, January 21, he will lead a promotion of the brand's Zero Sugar drink during the game on February 2.

"Ok @HerMusicx … we're about to throw some (fire) @pepsi," Missy wrote next to an image of her with the singer while holding Pepsi's cans.

%MINIFYHTML1ce9795e03b06e2a5d5e3a6c8b3ab4f313% %MINIFYHTML1ce9795e03b06e2a5d5e3a6c8b3ab4f314%

HIS. He shared the same image with the title: "You are legendary! I can't wait!"

<br />

The two follow a long list of artists who have appeared in advertisements for the company, including Cardi B, Cindy Crawford, Beyonce Knowles, Michael Jackson Y Britney Spears.

The great football event will also include a highly anticipated performance with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira.