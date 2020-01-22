Mino Raiola says fans stand on the side of agents in a FIFA dispute | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML247d016db5e4de114d4e42136d3d5ca011% %MINIFYHTML247d016db5e4de114d4e42136d3d5ca012%

FIFA said it was proposing new regulations "to protect the interests of players and the broader interests of football,"





Major football agents Jonathan Barnett and Mino Raiola have threatened FIFA with legal action on new plans to limit their transfer payments

Leading football agent Mino Raiola says supporters are "not dumb,quot; and will support agents in their dispute with FIFA over plans to put a limit on transfer payments.

The FIFA Stakeholders Committee voted in favor of the new regulations in October last year, limiting the amount that an intermediary can earn to 10 percent of a transfer fee, and to three percent of the player's rate.

They plan to implement the new rules as soon as next season, but after a meeting of the Association of Soccer Agents in London on Wednesday, another leading agent, Jonathan Barnett, promised legal action if the regulations are not altered.

"I don't think smart followers think that," Raiola said when asked if fans would think agents already earn enough money. "Perhaps intelligent supporters also understand that there is a media war against agents.

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, accused FIFA of being motivated by "power,quot;

"Why do you want to attack agents while everything else is growing, growing, growing?

"People are not stupid, they understand. They understand that FIFA is raising money from their World Cup tickets every year, I think 25 percent, where FIFA comes from, local people can't get a ticket to the only tournament they organize. "

"They understand why FIFA wants all the money from the transfer to go to a FIFA bank, this is just about power."

Barnett, agent of Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, warned that while he and his colleagues are open to discussions with FIFA, they will not hesitate to take legal action if the plans move forward.

"We want justice," said Barnett. "We do a very good job and we act for the players. We don't act for FIFA and FIFA should recognize us and treat us in an appropriate matter."

"Absolutely. (Legal action) has to be the last resort. We will try until the last minute to solve the problem, but make sure they are safe, if necessary, we will go to all the courts of the country, around the world.

"We will continue writing them letters, we will continue talking with them and waiting for their response. Hopefully they will return to their right mind and we can do it, if not, we will be in court.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino oversaw plans to introduce new regulations

More than 200 agents, including Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes, gathered at the Barnet Stadium of the National League in North London, with a unanimous consensus reached.

"All the agents in Europe and their three representative bodies met today and agreed on a united policy regarding the new FIFA proposals," said Mel Stein, life president of the Association of Soccer Agents.

"We will write to you together to inform you that once there is a formal consultation of the process, where all parties can present their proposals, we will be eager to meet with them."

In response, FIFA said it was proposing sensible, reasonable, rational, proportionate and necessary "regulations,quot; to protect the interests of players and the broader interests of football. "

"We are aiming at a balanced and reasonable regulation system, instead of the jungle law currently in force, with abundant conflicts of interest and & # 39; commissions & # 39; exorbitant commissions won from left to right," said a statement from FIFA

"In the last year alone, football agents earned $ 653.9 million (£ 498.2 million) in fees, four times more than in 2015."