Meghan Markle shares new photos of her charity behind the scenes

prior to Meghan markle Upon crossing the pond to begin his new life in Canada, the Duchess of Sussex visited the animal welfare charity, Mayhew, in London.

While the visit took place earlier this month, photos of the engagement were shared on Wednesday.

"We were delighted to see our Patroness, the Duchess of Sussex, recently during a private visit where we caught up on our progress, the next job and next year," Mayhew wrote on Instagram with some of the photos. "We showed her our new kennels that we discovered at the end of last year, and she met some of the animals we have been taking care of. One was the magnificent German Shepherd, Khan, who was with us through our Pet Shelter Project, which it gives attention to the pets of people in crisis. We look forward to continuing to work together with our Patron to help more animals and people. "

%MINIFYHTML819325e45d3c0e44f7c36825d0ee8bc213% %MINIFYHTML819325e45d3c0e44f7c36825d0ee8bc214%

Sussexes Instagram account also shared photos and details of the visit.

"The Duchess of Sussex, having been a proud sponsor of Mayhew since January 2019 and understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people of Mayhew for the vital work they do every day," said part of the Instagram caption. "From cats and dogs that have found new homes to cases of animal welfare managed in the community: @TheMayhew believes in the power of union and the special bond between humans and animals."