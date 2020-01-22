Meghan Markle shares new photos of her charity behind the scenes

prior to Meghan markle Upon crossing the pond to begin his new life in Canada, the Duchess of Sussex visited the animal welfare charity, Mayhew, in London.
While the visit took place earlier this month, photos of the engagement were shared on Wednesday.
"We were delighted to see our Patroness, the Duchess of Sussex, recently during a private visit where we caught up on our progress, the next job and next year," Mayhew wrote on Instagram with some of the photos. "We showed her our new kennels that we discovered at the end of last year, and she met some of the animals we have been taking care of. One was the magnificent German Shepherd, Khan, who was with us through our Pet Shelter Project, which it gives attention to the pets of people in crisis. We look forward to continuing to work together with our Patron to help more animals and people. "
Sussexes Instagram account also shared photos and details of the visit.
"The Duchess of Sussex, having been a proud sponsor of Mayhew since January 2019 and understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people of Mayhew for the vital work they do every day," said part of the Instagram caption. "From cats and dogs that have found new homes to cases of animal welfare managed in the community: @TheMayhew believes in the power of union and the special bond between humans and animals."
This was not the first time Meghan visited Mayhew. He also stopped last January for his first official visit as patron of the organization.
Meghan left London and returned to Canada earlier this month. The trip came shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry He announced his plans to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family and divide his time between the United Kingdom and North America.
As part of the agreement, the two must withdraw from the royal duties. Nor will they receive more public funds for such duties. In addition, they will no longer use their RHS titles.
"With the Queen's blessing, the Sussex will continue to maintain their sponsorships and private partnerships," Buckingham Palace announced last week. "While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussex have made it clear that everything they do will continue to maintain His Majesty's values."
Harry joined his wife in Canada earlier this week. Before crossing the pond, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his decision to withdraw from his royal duties.
"The decision I made so that my wife and I could go back, I did not take it lightly," he said during part of his speech at a private dinner for his charity Sentebale. "It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option."