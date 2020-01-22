Meghan King Edmonds admits that she might have to pay for being so open in her podcast after revealing that she and her separated husband had threesomes

Meghan King Edmonds surprised fans earlier this week when she revealed on her podcast iHeart Radio Intimate knowledge that she and her separated husband, Jim Edmonds, invited a woman to their room during their threesome marriage. And then he said that Jim and the woman are now dating.

"We were just getting married and I knew Jim had this kind of bad boy," Meghan told co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville. “We were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. I thought about it and thought, & # 39; OK, maybe, yes, of course & # 39; ".

Meghan explained that she and Jim chose to include the specific woman because she was "comfortable,quot;, but now she is furious because the two are seeing each other. The 35-year-old said that Jim recently went to Cabo for a birthday party and that "this trio girl,quot; went with him. Meghan said she thought the girl was her friend, and put aside her discomfort at the idea of ​​a threesome and her thoughts that they were "strange and disgusting,quot; because she wanted to do fun things for her husband.

After the podcast was broadcast, Jim Edmonds said We weekly who is "tired of the lies of publicity,quot; and noted that both he and Meghan have filed for divorce. The announcer of the Cardinals of St. Louis said: "The marriage is over and over."

Jim added that he received an invitation to a surprise birthday party for one of his best friends, and decided to bring an appointment. Jim explained that no adventure was happening, and the woman he brought with him has been his "plus one over the weekend." Jim also made it clear that the woman who took Cabo was not Meghan's friend and they haven't. spoken in more than three years.

Jim also called Meghan for her claims that she was uncomfortable and disgusted by the idea of ​​a trio. He said they had multiple threesomes during their marriage, and Meghan started "more than a few."

"How can you have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when you don't have either?" Jim asked.

Meghan and Jim Edmonds married in 2014 and are parents of three children: Aspen, 3, Hart, 19 months, Hayes, 19 months. The couple separated in October 2019 after she accused him of cheating with the babysitter.

After his podcast confession, Meghan told him We weekly that there are no prohibited issues despite his messy divorce. Meghan King Edmonds said she wonders if she really wants to go there because she knows she will "pay later,quot;, but she doesn't want to be dishonest with herself or with her feelings.



