Meet the Best New Grammy Nominated Artist Yola

It has been an incredible year for Yawl.
The born English singer and songwriter Yolanda Quartey who acted as lead singer of the band Phantom Limb from 2005-2013 released Walk through the fire, his debut album, on February 22, 2019. And once the world tasted his unique mix of country, soul and rock, not to mention his impressive voice, everything changed.
NPR Music's First Listen declared it "an artist that will surely surprise the public for years to come."
His performance at the Newport Folk Festival in July had Rolling Stone proclaim it "the most sought after voice at this year's festival,quot;.
And by the end of the year, it was clear that it had made a great impression on the Recording Academy. She received four nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Best American Album, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance (for the song "Faraway Look) and, perhaps most importantly, Best New Artist, putting her into competition against artists like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Black Pumas Y Tank and the Bangas.
Meet Yola a little better before her big Sunday night with her answers to our exclusive Questionnaire for nominees for Best New Artist!
What was the first thing you did after hearing about your nomination?
I immediately burst into tears! My manager Charlie called me sobbing uncontrollably, so I knew something important had happened, and everything was very emotional, but we quickly dusted ourselves off and made a cup of tea. Then, the phones of the whole team began to ring and have not stopped since then.
What was the song or album that made you want to make music and why?
When I was young, I explored my late mother's record collection and discovered Young, gifted and black by Aretha Franklin. It had a profound impact on me, along with the music of Mavis Staples and then, Byrds Y Crosby, Stills and Nash.
What artist are you dying to collaborate with?
Baby prawn, call me please. Haha. I would love to act with Elton John One day, he heard my version of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,quot; and decided to release it on his social networks, which was very sweet. Thanks Elton!
Excluding yours, what was the only song you couldn't stop listening to this year?
Radiant children"Life is a bitch." I love the lyrics – "Life is a bitch and then you die,quot; – it sounds depressing but it is a total jam and the feeling helped me through difficult times. It's my most played song on Spotify again this year, since I use it as my warm-up song to take me to the area to play!
Where will you put your Grammy if you win?
Haha! It's my first year, remember …! But, if I won, I'm on tour so much that I would probably sit on the bus board until I have enough free time to return home.
