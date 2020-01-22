Meet Nick Jonas: The Jonas Brothers voice advisors

Nick Jonas keeps him in the family for the first time as a coach in the NBC The voice. ME! The news may reveal that Nick will welcome his brothers, Kevin Jonas Y Joe Jonas, as his advisors in season 18.

Nick works as a coach for the first time in the 2020 season alongside the returning faces Blake shelton, John legend Y Kelly Clarkson. He previously served as an advisor to Cristina Aguilera in season eight. Joe was Adam Levineadvisor in season 13. Joe also sat down as coach of The voice in Australia and Nick appeared as a mentor for his team in 2018.

The rest of the advisors for the spring 2020 season will be revealed at a later date.