Meet Nick Jonas: The Jonas Brothers voice advisors

Nick Jonas keeps him in the family for the first time as a coach in the NBC The voice. ME! The news may reveal that Nick will welcome his brothers, Kevin Jonas Y Joe Jonas, as his advisors in season 18.
Nick works as a coach for the first time in the 2020 season alongside the returning faces Blake shelton, John legend Y Kelly Clarkson. He previously served as an advisor to Cristina Aguilera in season eight. Joe was Adam Levineadvisor in season 13. Joe also sat down as coach of The voice in Australia and Nick appeared as a mentor for his team in 2018.
The rest of the advisors for the spring 2020 season will be revealed at a later date.
"I am so excited to be part of The voice family, "Nick said in a statement when his participation was announced in October 2019." It's such an incredible group of people, and I can't wait to help these artists build and fine-tune to find their unique voices. "
Nick joins a long list of who is who in the music industry to serve as a coach. Past The voice the trainers include Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys Y Pharrell Williams.
"As a member of one of the most popular pop groups, Nick's success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional." Meredith Ahr, president of Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement in October "We were so impressed by his innate musicality, his technical aptitude and his passion that he brought Songland earlier this year and I know he will be an amazing coach as a coach in The voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentoring, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new generation of artists. "
The voice Season 18 premieres in spring 2020 on NBC.
