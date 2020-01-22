Meek Mill shades Tekashi69 for a new prison photo

Instagram

In the legend of this photo, the jailed rapper's girlfriend, Jade, reveals that her boyfriend is denied the opportunity to go home early and serve the rest of his sentence from home.

Up News Info –

meek mill surely he is not a big fan of Tekashi69 (6ix9ine) The rapper from Philadelphia has been expressing his opinion about the jailed rapper and, more recently, Meek showed his disgust through a comment he wrote under a post with the latest photo of Tekashi prison.

On Tuesday night, January 21, Tekashi's girlfriend, Jade, took Instagram to share a new photo of her and the rainbow-haired rapper who was taken in prison. You could see the couple twinning in gray sweatshirts.

In the caption, Jade revealed that her boyfriend was denied the opportunity to go home early and serve the rest of her sentence from home. "They kidnapped you, they had sex with your son's mother, they were caught on the phone trying to kill you and steal millions of dollars," he wrote.

The publication was published by The Shade Room and that's how Meek fell on the image. Meek wasted no time, as he quickly headed to the comments section to annoy the rapper in his uprising. Apparently thinking that he will probably need to enter a witness protection program against his own will, Meek wrote: "That drip of witness protection."

<br />

Prior to this, Meek had warned young rappers and fans about 6ix9ine several times. "Look who you surround yourself with," he said in a Power 106 interview in 2018. He also criticized the jailed rapper, accusing him of "starting the drama" and saying that "the streets no longer want to hear it" news emerged that, in fact, He was making fun of the feds.

Later, in September 2019, he tweeted: "69 going up to a federal court (sic) today children! Message of the day is not an Internet gang … be yourself! #Cloutisnottheroute get money".