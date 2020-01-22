Mea culpa, 49ers: an apology for doubting the amazing San Francisco Super Bowl race

%MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5411% %MINIFYHTMLcb2e621766cf0ed4cc46077859716e5412%

In December, after San Francisco lost in Baltimore and fell to 10-2, I said I didn't expect to see the 49ers in the Super Bowl. I predicted that they would lose the NFC West race to Seattle, be the No. 5 seed of the NFC, beat the NFC East champion in the wild card round and then be knocked out by New Orleans or Seattle.

Mea culpa, 49ers. While I was a few inches away from being right when the Seahawks won the division, I clearly underestimated how far the land game and the San Francisco defense would take them. These are the critical components that have taken them to Miami for a Super Bowl date with Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs.

My lack of faith that the 49ers won big began with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his inaugural trip to the playoffs. Yes, Garoppolo was having a solid season, but as I pointed out, he and the team had celebrated a relatively smooth schedule during the first half of the season. Garoppolo had also shown a propensity to throw interceptions: 10 until week 12, and now he is 14, including one in the victory of the divisional round over the Vikings. He had his best game a week after I questioned him with a performance of 349 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-46 victory in New Orleans.

But Garoppolo has barely been tested this postseason, as the 49ers have run 75 percent of the time while playing with the lead, except for a 7-7 draw in the first quarter in the victory of the division round over the Vikings. Garoppolo threw 19 times against Minnesota with 131 aerial yards and attempted just eight passes, completing six for a tiny 77 yards, in the NFC championship victory over the Packers.

I knew that San Francisco had a good running game (ranked No. 2 in the regular season). I was impressed by his offensive line, but I said his runner's body lacked an elite player. So what happens? Facing two good defenses, the 49ers ran for 186 yards against Minnesota and overcame that with an amazing 285 yards on the ground against Green Bay.

Obviously, I didn't see that level of performance coming from their backs, which have flourished behind a dominant O-line with the support of a large locked wing (George Kittle) and a Pro Bowl fullback (Kyle Juzczyk) along with the lock wide field receivers

Tevin Coleman seemed to be the third choice among coach Kyle Shanahan's runners in the playoffs. However, he ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings. Then, when Coleman was injured at the beginning of the game for the title, Raheem Mostert stepped forward and exploded for 220 yards on the ground and four touchdowns against the overwhelming Packers. This monstrous performance on the big stage came from a player who has been cut seven times.

I'm sorry, but I didn't see it coming. (Who did it?)

I was impressed all year with a 49ers defense that was highly ranked in the regular season (ending in No. 2). I thought that at the beginning of December they were able to lead a playoff race. Then I saw Drew Brees make five touchdown passes and 349 aerial yards in that Week 13 game, which worried me about how a relatively young defense would behave under the pressure of the playoffs.

Again, my bad. I underestimated the power of the first four of San Francisco led by a trio of 49er first-round picks at Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and super rookie Nick Bosa, plus commercial acquisition Dee Ford (a former first-round team pick he will choose). face in the Super Bowl). That group fired Kirk Cousins ​​five times in the divisional round, and another 49ers first-round pick, Solomon Thomas, added a sixth sack in the 27-10 victory.

They continued to press Aaron Rodgers immensely, fired him three times and forced him to three turnovers: two interceptions and a lost ball. Rodgers held some second half yards, but only after the 49ers had jumped to a 27-0 halftime lead.

Richard Sherman, who at the age of 31 has interceptions in both playoff games and provides veteran leadership in high school, has helped that stellar play of the top four.

As they approached the playoffs, I wondered about the 49ers defense that ranked 16th in the regular season. They have played off lights, closing a couple of 1,000-yard runners in the last two weeks. Dalvin Cook of Minnesota had 18 yards on the ground, and Aaron Jones of Green Bay picked up only 56 yards on the ground. Stopping the race has led the first four to play with Cousins ​​and Rodgers.

MORE BOSS 49ERS:

The worst narratives for Super Bowl 54

Finally, I also questioned the San Francisco kicker, Robbie Gould, who from week 12 was fighting during a difficult season of injuries and inconsistency (14 of 22 on field goals at the time). He has responded to adversity and has been a perfect 14 of 14 since then. In the playoffs, he has made five field goal attempts, including a 54-yard game in the game for the NFC title.

While the 49ers answered my doubts about their ability to win more than one playoff game, now I have one more challenge for them (which is probably music for their ears).

In the Super Bowl, I can't go against the best QB in the NFL that is on a roll at Patrick Mahomes, even against such a formidable defense as the one in San Francisco, due to his ability to escape the pressure and make great plays by running and throwing at his talented receiving body. I also continue to question Garoppolo's ability to avoid turnovers and make enough plays to win if D from Kansas City maintains the San Francisco land attack as he did with Derrick Henry and the Titans in the game for the AFC title.

So I choose the Chiefs, which creates another golden opportunity for the 49ers to prove that I am wrong.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.