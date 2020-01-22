Maybe Meghan Markle really didn't know what she was doing

"When I met my now husband, my friends were very happy for me because I was very happy. But my British friends told me: & # 39; I'm sure it's great, but you shouldn't do it & # 39; because British tabloids they will destroy your life. "
Before that wise advice Meghan markle received when he met Prince Harry In 2016, it is not as if the possible pitfalls of marrying Britain's royal family had been hidden from public view.
Harry's own mother Princess DianaHe had been literally persecuted to death by the paparazzi, a nightmare come true after years of being the favorite target of the tabloids. As dear as the Princess of Wales was among the people, not even her careful cultivation of press attention over the years ended up being enough to earn a minimum of peace, and by the end of her life she was debating leaving England. total.
So, let's say, when things got worse, Harry wasn't going to wait and see that the situation was getting worse for his young family.
"Once Meghan and I got married, we were excited, we were hopeful and we were here to serve," Harry told an audience in a fundraiser for his Sentebale charity held over the weekend in London, his first time speaking in public since he and Meghan shocked the world with their announcement that they would resign as "royalty members,quot; and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
"For those reasons," continued the Duke of Sussex, "I am very sad to have come to this. The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not something I took lightly. It was so many months of conversations after so many years of challenges. And I know that I have not always done well, but in regards to this, there really was no other option. "
Tensions between the couple and the media had increased for months, if not years. And yet, at the same time, all this feels so sudden.
Two weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were full-time royals. Now, they finished using the titles His and Her Royal Highness (what about HRH towels?); They are going to pay the approximately $ 3 million it cost to renovate their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their official residence in the United Kingdom; and they are no longer members of royalty, much less full time. In addition, they seem to live in Canada now, although there has been no formal announcement about where they plan to reside permanently on this side of the Atlantic.
Of course, this did not happen overnight. Although your majesty Queen Elizabeth II—Harry's grandmother – was surprised by the couple's announcement on January 8, there were internal conversations for months about Harry and Meghan's desire to distance themselves (at least geographically) from the family. Skipping Christmas with the Queen in Sandringham in the middle of a six-week break from the so-called rigors of her work (also known as the violent reaction of her sincere interviews with ITV in October) was obviously a clue that all was not well.
"Meghan felt she had to escape because living within the real confines was heartbreaking," a source identified as a Duchess's friend last week told DailyMail.com. The companion continued: "He told his intimate circle of friends that his soul was being crushed and that the decision to leave was a matter of life or death, that is, the death of his spirit."
The couple's decision to close the business and continue trying to do the good work they set out as private citizens, naturally met with simultaneous cheers and boos, with countless people (especially American people who really don't understand this). the whole Crown affair) applauding "Megxit,quot; as a selfless move made by the concern of his young family, while his most vocal opponents think they are selfishly passing the queen through hell, and that all predictions that Meghan would ruin things because Harry has come true.
"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the community and my military associations, but without public funds," Harry said in the fundraiser, noting that he and Meghan would no longer officially represent the monarchy in public life, despite of his originally established intention to continue doing it "Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what I had to get, that I would give a step forward, family of everything I've known, to take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life.
"I was born in this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your protection. You have taken care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support among us can be more powerful because this is much bigger than just us. "
It is still surprising how quickly his fairy-tale situation happened to unsustainable, and it makes us wonder simply how they were really surprised by the scrutiny. The sensationalist British culture in general is uniquely ruthless, enjoys the opportunity to overthrow anyone and everyone and operate as if it were not at all indebted to the privacy and defamation laws that greatly favor the plaintiffs. Didn't they have all the evidence that history can provide, from the abundant coverage of real scandals over the decades to the rabid attention paid to Diana and the eventual invasion of Kate Middletonthe privacy that required Prince Williamthreaten legal action on behalf of his future wife in 2007?
They do not to know Was it going to be very, very hard?
Yes, they did, but that proves, no matter how much proof is available, and no matter how much we all know that history repeats itself unless you strive to change it, you just don't know until you know it.
Until you are living it, it is unfathomable that what happened before could happen to you again in this modern world.
Of course, Meghan was perfectly aware of Diana's tragic fate (in fact, Meghan went down Diana's rabbit hole after her death, wanting to learn everything she could about the enigmatic life of the princess). And presumably I had heard about the tireless criticism of the local press about Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. And he didn't read about the massive phone hacking scandal that caught the royal family and brought down the 168-year-old woman? World News…
But when you're in love with a prince, and he's equally in love with you and can't wait to start a life together, you don't make decisions based on past horror stories. You think there is nothing that can't happen together and you think it's worth it, in case there are any.
"We have focused on who we are as a couple," Meghan said in November 2017, when she and Harry sat down for their official engagement interview with the BBC. "And so, when you remove all those extra layers and all that noise, I think it makes it really easy to enjoy being together and disconnecting from the rest."
"For me, he is an additional family member," Harry added. "He is another team player as part of the larger team and, you know, for all of us, what we want to do is to be able to carry out the correct commitments, carry out our work and try to encourage others in the younger generation to being able to see the world in the right direction instead of having a distorted vision. So, the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly fast was a kind of confirmation for me that everything, all the stars were aligned. perfect ".
However, there were problems immediately. The official confirmation that they were a serious couple came through a statement that Harry issued criticizing the serious invasion of privacy already inflicted on his girlfriend, the barely veiled racist tropes that some members of the media had resorted to, and the inevitable vile comment that was already circulating online (the type that would later lead the four main royal families to issue guidelines for the followers of their social media accounts).
"I think I can say with certainty how naive it seems now, after having gone through this learning curve in the last year and a half, I didn't understand exactly what it would be like," Meghan also told the BBC. . "I don't think any of us have done it."
"No," Harry agreed, "I tried … to warn you as much as possible, but I think we were both totally surprised by the reaction after the first five, six months we had to be with ourselves, of what that really happened thereafter. So I think you can … have as many conversations as you want and try to prepare as much as possible. But we weren’t prepared for what happened after that. "
However, although as a child he had suffered firsthand the consequences of the worst kind of behavior the press had to offer, Harry allowed himself to be optimistic and to think that the scrutiny directed at the woman he planned to marry would be at least a survivor. . And then they moved on.
Leaving aside the distrust of the media throughout his life, Harry never had to deal with what many observers have flatly accused as the real reason why the British press never seemed to accept Meghan completely: the fact that it is half black
Of course, there has been a major setback against that hypothesis, with columnists and experts arguing that Meghan deliberately never tried to fit in (they never really exceeded the fact of not knowing in which hospital she was going to give birth or the decision not to name publicly to his son Archie godfathers, right? Good morning britain host Morgan docks, a frequent critic of the duchess, referred to her and Harry on Twitter as "shameless spoiled brat,quot; for disrespecting the queen; it doesn't matter that the queen has said since that she was "particularly proud of how Meghan has become so quickly into one of the family,quot; And she supports the couple's desire for "a more independent life."
In response to those who saw racism in his tweets, Morgan replied: "The new defense of & # 39; everything is racism & # 39; of Meghan / Harry's perfectly justified criticism, since the wedding makes no sense, fueled by experts in racial harassment who want to participate. TELEVISION. "
But despite what racial relations experts like Piers think, there has undoubtedly been a discriminatory dye in Meghan's coverage.
"It's not enough to simply survive something, right?" Meghan told ITV in October, the interview itself caused shock waves because she and Harry flatly said they were having difficulty dealing with constant scrutiny. "That is not the point of life. You have to prosper, you have to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensitivity of a rigid upper lip."
"I tried, I really tried!" she insisted. "But I think what he does internally is probably very harmful."
Soon after, she and Harry filed a lawsuit against him Sunday mail for printing a private letter that Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in which she implored him to please stop talking publicly about his frayed relationship. Harry has also accused Sun Y Daily mirror of illegally intercepting your voice messages.
"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is deliberately false and malicious," Harry said in a statement, "and although we have continued to put on a brave face, as many of you can relate, I cannot begin to describe how painful which has been ".
Oh, and there is something else that Meghan could not have predicted when she imagined that behaving in a certain way would keep the tabloids at bay: that her own father, with whom she apparently got along most of her life, was going to help in the campaign against her. That might not be Thomas's intention at first, maybe he really felt that going to television and giving interviews was the only way he had to communicate with his daughter, but now he is not supporting her.
"When they got married, they assumed an obligation, and the obligation is to be a part of royalty and represent royalty," he told Britain Channel 5 last week. "And it would be silly for them not to do it. This is one of the best long-lived institutions. They are destroying it, they are lowering it, they are doing it in bad shape … they shouldn't be doing this."
Thomas accused his daughter and son-in-law of turning the Firm into "a Walmart with a crown on. This is not the girl I raised."
And yet, the queen keeps her upper lip rigid over the disorder. Critics, all nervous about Meghan and Harry who just want to live their lives and protect their son, should try at some point.