Maybe Meghan Markle really didn't know what she was doing

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the community and my military associations, but without public funds," Harry said in the fundraiser, noting that he and Meghan would no longer officially represent the monarchy in public life, despite of his originally established intention to continue doing it "Unfortunately, that was not possible. I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what I had to get, that I would give a step forward, family of everything I've known, to take a step forward in what I hope can be a more peaceful life.

"I was born in this life, and it is a great honor to serve my country and the queen. When I lost my mother 23 years ago, you took me under your protection. You have taken care of me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and I hope that one day our collective support among us can be more powerful because this is much bigger than just us. "

It is still surprising how quickly his fairy-tale situation happened to unsustainable, and it makes us wonder simply how they were really surprised by the scrutiny. The sensationalist British culture in general is uniquely ruthless, enjoys the opportunity to overthrow anyone and everyone and operate as if it were not at all indebted to the privacy and defamation laws that greatly favor the plaintiffs. Didn't they have all the evidence that history can provide, from the abundant coverage of real scandals over the decades to the rabid attention paid to Diana and the eventual invasion of Kate Middletonthe privacy that required Prince Williamthreaten legal action on behalf of his future wife in 2007?

They do not to know Was it going to be very, very hard?