AC Milan and Southampton have asked about signing the right side of Nottingham Forest Matty Cash this month.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive campaign for the Sabri Lamouchi Championship chase promotion team and has been seen by several other Premier League clubs.

Cash is on a list of full-backed British targets in San Siro along with Antonee Robinson of Wigan and Aaron Hickey of Hearts.

Southampton is excited as it seeks to strengthen itself in both positions of total support this month, including the observation of Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham, who is willing to be assigned.

Cash, who graduated from Forest Academy, meets the requirements of the South Coast club while seeking to restore his reputation for signing and developing young English talents.

Fulham's left back, Joe Bryan, is another player Southampton wants to sign, but they face the Watford competition.

