Match report – Juventus 3 – 1 Roma

Juventus will face AC Milan or Torino in the semifinal of two legs.





Cristiano Ronaldo continued his impressive scoring streak against Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again to put Juventus on the way to a 3-1 victory over Rome on Wednesday and a place in the semifinals of the Italian Cup.

Juventus, which won the competition a record 13 times, including four of the last five editions, will face AC Milan or Torino in the semifinal of two legs.

Juventus took the lead in the 26th minute when Gonzalo Higuaín chose Ronaldo on the left and ran to the penalty area before placing an impulse at an angle in the far bottom corner. It was Ronaldo's 13th goal in his last 10 games.

Leonardo Bonucci extended the advantage of Juventus with a header

Rodrigo Bentancur doubled the advantage of Juve in the 38th minute. He started the race from the center of the field, passed the ball to Douglas Costa, picked it up and managed to squeeze a shot even though he was surrounded by several players from Rome.

Juventus had complete control and scored a third in the first half's detention time when Leonardo Bonucci went to a corner.

Roma reduced the arrears five minutes after the break when Cengiz Under's effort bounced off the bottom of the bar and at Gianluigi Buffon. It became a goal in own goal for the Juventus goalkeeper.

Buffon atoned for his mistake with two crucial saves in the second half.