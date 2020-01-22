Masked armed men kill local commander of Iran's security forces | News of the escalation between the United States and Iran

%MINIFYHTML7666ecfca2742ae01e9583f141cc307911% %MINIFYHTML7666ecfca2742ae01e9583f141cc307912%

Masked armed men ambushed and killed the local commander of a paramilitary security force in southwest Iran on Wednesday, an associate of Iran's top general recently killed in an American drone attack in Baghdad

The murdered commander, Abdolhossein Mojaddami, led the Basij forces, a paramilitary wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) used for internal security and other tasks, in the city of Darkhoein.

Plus:

He was shot in front of his house in the country's oil-rich city of Khuzestan province, the official IRNA news agency reported.

%MINIFYHTML7666ecfca2742ae01e9583f141cc307913% %MINIFYHTML7666ecfca2742ae01e9583f141cc307914%

Two men armed on a motorcycle, armed with an assault rifle and a hunting rifle, ambushed Mojaddami, IRNA said. Other Iranian media said the faces of the gunmen were covered with masks and that four shots were fired.

The case is under investigation and the motive was not immediately clear, but the Basij units had been involved in violent clashes with protesters in the area in November, in which many protesters were injured and killed.

Amnesty International has reported that more than 300 people died in riots across the country, although Iran has not announced a death toll.

Mojaddami's murder is seen as another blow to the IRGC, after the death of Major General Qassem Soleimani earlier this month in the United States. drone attack in Iraq Mojaddami was described by IRNA as an associate of Soleimani, who was the head of the Quds Forces, the foreign wing of the IRGC.