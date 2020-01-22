Mark Wahlberg discusses with Dr. Oz about intermittent fasting on social networks

Mark Wahlberg fans know that he works rigorously and loves to show his training routine on social networks. Page Six learned that Mark Wahlberg recently turned to his social networks to disagree with the television doctor about the importance of breakfast in the morning, contrary to what Oz encouraged intermittent fasting.

In an Instagram video, Mark Wahlberg stated that he and Dr. Oz had "beef now," and added that the doctor did not "want this smoke." The actor added that his friend and personal physician, Christopher Vincent, has been teaching him about breakfast, and many of his advice is contrary to Dr. Oz's advice.

"You have to eat, food is your friend," explained Dr. Oz while doing push-ups with only one leg. You can check the other publications on social networks below:

In case you haven't heard it, recent nutritionists and doctors have described intermittent fasting as the next big news, and some argue that it is much closer to the way humans would eat during cave days.

In other words, human beings have evolved to eat only once a day, after a long day at work, hunting, gathering food and doing things, instead of eating several meals a day without spending too much energy.

According to Mikel Bryant, a dietitian at the Mayo Clinic, intermittent fasting has grown in popularity in recent years. What it is, essentially, is to refrain from food or calorie-dense drinks for a certain period of time, generally 12 to 16 hours.

Bryant argued that fasting "can be a tool,quot; for people trying to lose weight, however, it is important to meet their caloric needs every day through proper diet and nutrition. "Our body needs a certain amount of nutrients every day," Bryant explained.

In addition, Bryant argued that banning calories to people who are very active, pregnant or under 18 could have harmful effects, especially for people with diabetes and other medical conditions. "Fasting may not be for everyone," Bryant explained. When it comes to diet and nutrition, there is never a consensus between nutritionists and doctors.



