Maria Shriver is injured while playing Pickleball

Arnold Schwarzenegger's ex-wife reveals on the show & # 39; Today & # 39; He suffered a stress fracture after injuring his foot during a pickleball game with his one of his children.

Chris Prattnew mother in law, american journalist Maria Shriver, he wears a walking boot after injuring his foot during a pickleball game.

The "Today"contributor show, which shares four children with a separate husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, reveals that he was perfecting his rowing sports skills on the court when he suffered the ailment.

"I have a small stress fracture," said the 64-year-old woman in "Today" while showing off her new accessory.

"I decided that I should learn to play pickleball. My son made all these shots and, suddenly, (I hurt my foot) … I broke it myself."

Pickleball incorporates elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, and requires players to use solid paddles to hit a ball over a net.

Pratt is married to Shriver and Schwarzenegger's eldest daughter, Katherine.