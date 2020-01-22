Madonna cancels another Lisbon show due to "injuries in progress"

Instagram

The Material Girl is still too sick to act, so she is forced to cancel a second show since she started her European tour Madame X at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon.

Virgin He canceled a second show in Lisbon, Portugal, while struggling to cope with the pain of "ongoing injuries."

The promoters of their tour in "Everything Is New" issued a statement on Facebook apologizing to the fans, insisting that the cancellation was "unexpected and last minute".

Wednesday night's concert on January 22, 2020 was the second show that Madonna canceled since she began her European tour at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, her adoptive home, on January 12, 2020.

"Sorry, I had to cancel tonight," the 61-year-old man wrote on Instagram after the first cancellation, "but I must listen to my body and rest!"

According to the promoter, the final show of eight of the singer "Like a Prayer" scheduled in Lisbon on Thursday is expected to continue as planned and no other date in Europe is currently affected.

Madonna has now canceled nine shows in total on the Madame X Tour in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Lisbon, citing production problems, injuries and programming limitations.