Louis Tomlinson's son resembles his image of spitting in a rare photo published by his mother on his fourth birthday!

Louis Tomlinson's 4-year-old son looks like his vivid image! The former mother of One Direction's son and her son's mother, Briana Jungwirth, went to social media to share a rare photo of Freddie to celebrate his fourth birthday on January 21!

The photo shows the boy looking at the camera and smiling happily as he prepares to blow a candle in a cupcake full of sparks and make a wish!

Her golden hair is pushed aside while she poses for the photo, waiting patiently until she can eat that cupcake!

In the caption of this adorable photo, the proud mother simply wrote: "Birthday."

Looking at the picture, one thing that fans could immediately notice was that the boy looks exactly like his singing father, Louis.

In addition, he seems an adult and it is hard to believe that four years have passed since Freddie was born!

But since the former rarely publish photos or videos of their child online, it makes sense that people will always be surprised to see how much it has grown since they last saw it.

As you will remember, the news that Louis was going to be a father came up in 2015.

He and Briana, who is a stylist, were romantically involved for a very short period of time and, in fact, when their son was born in January 2016, they were not even on good terms!

Not long after welcoming Freddie, Louis began dating Danielle Campbell and, as you can imagine, that only caused more tension between him and his baby.

However, in March 2017, Louis met again with Eleanor Calder, the woman he was dating before getting Briana pregnant, and the two are still together today.

As for his type of relationship with Briana, it is not very clear if they get along as parents and friends today, but anyway, Freddie seems like a very happy child.



