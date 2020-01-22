Louis Tomlinson's son is so grown-up that you have to see him to believe it

There is nothing we love more than this!

On Tuesday, Louis Tomlinsonson of Freddie It rang on the fourth birthday with the sweetest little celebration. For the b-day milestone, mom Briana Jungwirth He took Instagram and showed how much his little son has grown. Posing for the camera and showing a big smile, the Only one direction the alum mini-yo looks super excited to dig into his birthday cake.

Keeping his legend simple, the personal stylist wrote: "Birthday Boy."

When it comes to sharing photos of Freddie, both Louis and Briana, who left briefly before welcoming their son, prefer to keep their little one out of social networks. But, in the past, Briana has treated fans with cute snapshots of the child. Earlier this week, she posted a picture of him hanging out in his bed. And before that, she shared a photo of the two wearing some jumpsuits to begin their Christmas celebrations.