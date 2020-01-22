Louis Tomlinson's son is so grown-up that you have to see him to believe it

Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
There is nothing we love more than this!
On Tuesday, Louis Tomlinsonson of Freddie It rang on the fourth birthday with the sweetest little celebration. For the b-day milestone, mom Briana Jungwirth He took Instagram and showed how much his little son has grown. Posing for the camera and showing a big smile, the Only one direction the alum mini-yo looks super excited to dig into his birthday cake.
Keeping his legend simple, the personal stylist wrote: "Birthday Boy."
When it comes to sharing photos of Freddie, both Louis and Briana, who left briefly before welcoming their son, prefer to keep their little one out of social networks. But, in the past, Briana has treated fans with cute snapshots of the child. Earlier this week, she posted a picture of him hanging out in his bed. And before that, she shared a photo of the two wearing some jumpsuits to begin their Christmas celebrations.
For his part, the singer of "Walls,quot; shared an intimate photo of his "little boy,quot; when he was born in 2016 to announce his arrival. "Meet my little boy, Freddie," he captioned the black and white photo, where he can be seen holding his newborn son.
Excited to share the news, he tweeted: "I am pleased to say that my baby was born yesterday 🙂 He is healthy and incredible 🙂 I am very happy!" Weeks later, he posted another photo with his son, writing: "Lad and Dad." But, the father and son publications stopped once the media attention on the newborn became too much.
In July 2016, Louis begged fans and paparazzi to back off when they began to pose "possible security problems,quot; for their son.
In a statement, he said, "the persistent and increasing levels of paparazzi and media intrusions in Freddie's life in recent times not only pose potential security problems but are also crucially invading the privacy that Freddie undoubtedly has right as a child. "
He continued: "The levels of attention of the paparazzi in Freddie are intolerable and completely unjustifiable. Louis appreciates, respects and values their relationship with the media and we hope he and his son will have the same respect in this matter."
